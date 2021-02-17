EXCLUSIVE: Clearest Peek Inside The 2021 Mahindra XUV 500’s Cabin

The next-gen 2021 Mahindra XUV 500 is going to be huge and this time we have what is possibly the clearest and the most clearly depicting picture across the entire internet of the interiors of the new XUV 500 and boy, it does look feature-loaded! The all-new XUV 500 is going to be launched by March or April 2021 and has been spied testing every now and then. But here’s a peek in the cabin sans the camouflage.

More details

Mahindra introduced the XUV 500 in 2011 with hopes of disrupting the segment which it did with a bang. It hopes the same this time around with the new-gen seemingly boasting of a long list of segment-first features. And here’s the clearest peek into the cabin, till date that houses all those features and we are friends if you can’t take eyes off it! These pictures were sent to us by our reader Niket Thakkar.

In the cabin, the new multi-function steering is quite visible with presumably leather wrapped around it and loads of buttons to control all that a driver desires to. The twin floating screens are also quite clearly visible on this one with an all-new digital instrument cluster which by looks of it displays every possible information a driver would need. The dashboard fit & finish looks to have drastically improved and the dash appears to have a smooth, free-flowing texture and feel to it.

The AC vents sit below the infotainment system while climate control switches and other knobs are located further below it. This model is equipped with automatic transmission as evident from the gear selector lever. The handbrake seems centre set from this angle, unlike an awkward angle offset on the current-gen.

The exterior still remains heavily camouflaged, although we are happy the interior wasn’t. Although, some tall design cues and LED head and taillights are very much visible, and the light from those headlights and fogs underneath suggests that they are a pretty powerful unit, a literal adaptation of The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights.

Under the hood, Mahindra will be offering two engine options on the second-gen XUV500 right from the start. These would include an updated version of the mHawk diesel motor which will be dishing out more power and torque than the one which is on sale currently. Additionally, there will be a new mStallion petrol motor which will be on offer as well. The 2021 XUV 500 is going to be and should be a banger.