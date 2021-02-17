Silver Jubilee Alert For Hyundai In India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd., today announced the emphatic significance of 2021 marking 25 Years of excellence in India and celebrating its Silver Jubilee. On 6th of May 1996, HMIL officials laid the foundation of Hyundai Motor India’s manufacturing facility at Irungattukkottai in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. Over the last two and a half decades, this facility has advanced and advanced some more. Operations for the manufacturing facility began in September 1998 with the commissioning of Hyundai’s first integrated car manufacturing plant outside Korea.

More details

Since then, from the rollout of products such as India’s iconic ‘tallboy’ Santro – the first car in India to be developed with an MPFI engine to premium hatchbacks like the i20, Hyundai has had a great journey in India and a very welcoming one. Hyundai achieved its highest ever market share of 17.4 % in CY2020.

Official statement

Commenting on the occasion, Mr S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Envisioning India at the heart of global manufacturing and commerce, Hyundai, began its journey with the country 25 years ago towards mutual progress. Today, it gives us immense pride to have come this far together, developing a sustainable and thriving ecosystem leading to the collective evolution of the Indian Automotive Industry. Under the aegis of our global vision ‘Progress for Humanity,’ Hyundai Motor India will continue to drive excitement across the market through innovation in products and services. As a part of our commitment to the nation, we will continue our efforts towards the betterment of society and communities ensuring the fruition of a brighter and greener future for the generation to come. We aim to become India’s most beloved and trusted automotive brand, offering smart mobility solutions to our valued new-age Indian customers.”

Portfolio

Currently, Hyundai’s portfolio for India consists of the all-new i20, the Aura, Grand i10 Nios, Venue, the Creta, the Verna, the Tuscon, and the Kona electric. Currently, Hyundai is working on a 7-seater Creta to rival the likes of the Tata Safari, the upcoming new-gen Mahindra XUV 500, and to an extent, the Toyota Innova Crysta.

Hyundai, for a very, very long time is sitting in second place comfortably in the sales chart and market share and very few international manufacturers can boast of that kind of success in India and that surely is commendable.