Tata Altroz iTurbo Breaks Cover

Tata Motors today took the wraps off the Altroz turbo. The turbo-petrol powered Altroz is christened as ‘Altroz iTurbo’. The turbo variant will assist Tata in strengthening its stand against its Korean rival: the Hyundai i20. It has already been spied on multiple occasions and its specs were leaked too but some more details have emerged during the unveiling. The prices of the Altroz turbo will be revealed on January 22nd.

More details

The pre-bookings of the Altroz iTurbo are now open and the token amount is set at INR 11,000. The new Altroz iTurbo gets a new powertrain, features as well as fresh paint theme.

Turbo powertrain

The Tata Altroz upon launch was powered by a set of 2 engines – a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 85HP of peak power and 113Nm of peak torque. Also on offer is a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo diesel engine which belts out 89HP of peak power and 200 Nm of peak torque. The Altroz iTurbo has gained a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol mill which churns out 110bhp of maximum power as well as 140nm of torque. It is available with a five-speed manual transmission but misses out on the DCT gearbox expected previously. The Altroz iTubro is claimed to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in under 12 seconds. It is responsible for delivering an overall fuel-efficiency of 18.13 kmpl.

Other updates

Apart from the new powertrain, it has also received a new Harbour Blue paintjob. The Altroz iTurbo is also available in Downtown Red, Avenue White, High Street Gold and Midtown Grey options. On the inside, it has gained a light grey theme (black and grey) and a Sport mode, which accompanies the City. Some of the key features are push-button engine start & stop with smart key, cruise control, and iRA (Intelligent Real-time Assist).

IRA comes with Natural Voice Tech enabling more than 70 commands in Hindi, English and Hinglish, alongside idle start-stop technology, a seven-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, perforated leather upholstery, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, anti-glare IRVM, automatic climate control, cornering stability control, etc.

It also gets ‘what 3 words’ which is a technology that has assigned each 3m square in the world a unique 3-word address. They are easy to say, share and are accurate too. The Altroz iTurbo also benefits from 2 additional tweeters from Harman.

Variants

Upon launch in the coming weeks, the Altroz iTurbo will be retailed in a new XZ+ variant (along with XT and XZ).