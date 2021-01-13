Maruti Suzuki Swift Facelift: What to Expect?

Maruti Suzuki Swift is no less than a legend, at least when it comes to the Indian context. Ever since its launch, it has remained one of the best selling cars by Maruti Suzuki in India. Last year, the carmaker gave the Swift a much needed mid-life update in its home country but we are yet to receive the same. We still have to make do with an outdated version but that is set to change in the month of February as Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the facelifted version of the popular hatchback, next month.

More details

The facelifted version has already been spied testing on Indian roads, ahead of its slated launch. Given the fact that it is going to be a facelift, we shouldn’t expect any major changes.

Updated powertrain

The facelifted version is expected to boast of an updated engine under the hood. The current 1.2-litre four-cylinder K12M engine churns out 83hp and 113Nm of torque. It is expected to get replaced by the new K12N DualJet unit which is going to churn out 90hp while pumping the same amount of torque. As before, 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearbox options will be on offer. The new engine is expected to come with idle start-stop tech, which will help maximise economy. The Swift has always been a frugal car and its fuel efficiency is going to get even better with the new engine. We can also expect the new powertrain to be smoother and more responsive than the current unit.

Other expected changes

Like we mentioned earlier, it is going to be a facelift and not a generational update. We shouldn’t be expecting any major change, at least when it comes to the visual department. We’ll have to wait for the India-spec 2021 Swift to be revealed for the exact changes, but expect a tweaked grille design, among other subtle differences. The same can be said about the cabin as well. Apart from new seat upholstery, the facelifted Swift’s cabin is expected to be identical to the current model on sale. It will continue to be offered with an all-black theme, while a few new features like a multi-colour MID for the instrument cluster and an updated version of Maruti Suzuki’s SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system will likely be added.