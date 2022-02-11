Tata Altroz Gets New Variants And Features

On the occasion of Altroz turning 2, Tata motors have updated the premium hatchback’s lineup to keep it fresh. The dark edition range of the Altroz now gets the XT variant which is ₹46000 more than the standard variant. Tata has also introduced an XZ+ dark edition variant with the 1.5-liter diesel engine that is priced at ₹10 lakh. The XZ+ dark edition trim sees new features as well for all the engine options such as tire pressure monitoring system and brake sway control.

Official Statement

Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “The ALTROZ has created its own mark in the premium hatchback market with more than 1.2 lakh happy owners. With over 20% market share (YTD) in its segment, it has been very popular amongst customers. The addition of the #DARK to its portfolio last year further enhanced its style quotient. The ALTROZ offers true international standards of safety, design, and performance and has played an important role in enhancing our New Forever range. We would like to celebrate the brand’s 2nd anniversary with our customers with these product extensions, making it more accessible and offering exciting feature updates. With increasing recognition from Indian consumers and earning incremental market share year on year, we are confident that Altroz is poised for more success in the future.”

A quick recap

The Tata Altroz was recently updated with the physical buttons below the infotainment system being removed. The Altroz remains mechanically unchanged with three powertrain options. The naturally aspirated 1.2-liter 3 cylinder engine produces 86hp and 113Nm of torque. The same engine can be had in a turbocharged form which produces 110hp and 140Nm of torque.

The 1.5-liter diesel engine produces 90Hp and 200Nm of torque. All the engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. It comes with a 5-star safety rating and has features like a 7-inch infotainment system with android auto and apple car play, semi-digital instrument cluster, IRA-connected car features, rain-sensing wipers, Harman premium sound system, cruise control, and automatic headlamps. The Altroz goes up against the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Toyota Glanza.