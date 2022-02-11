Volkswagen Begins To Export T-Cross SUV

In the International market, Volkswagen Taigun is rebadged as the T-Cross. Volkswagen T-Cross is based on the same platform as Taigun i.e. the MQB-AO-IN platform. The Taigun/T-Cross is Engineered in India and manufactured at the Group’s Chakan facility in Maharashtra. Now, Volkswagen has exported 1323 units of the T-Cross from the port of Mumbai to Mexico. The Group’s Indian subsidiary, exports cars to 61 countries across South America, Central America, Africa, India – Sub Continent, Southeast Asia, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries & the Caribbean region.

Official Statement

Mr. Christian Cahn von Seelen, Chairman, SAVWIPL said, “The export of the Volkswagen T-Cross is a momentous event in the Group’s endeavor to Engineer cars in India to be Driven by the World! Developing India as an export hub for the VW Group globally is an integral part of our India strategy. The cars manufactured at our facilities in India embody the same quality standards we adhere to globally. The Volkswagen T-Cross built for the world on the MQB A0-IN platform exemplifies the excellence we pursue in all aspects of production, from technology and quality to design and performance. In addition to scripting our growth story in the domestic market, the flexible MQB-A0-IN platform will play a crucial role in expanding our global export footprint. With this export milestone, we further strengthen our commitment to offering next-generation vehicles to and from India.”

A Recap

There is not much difference between Taigun and T-Cross, yet there were some changes made to make it an International spec car. The Taigun features a typically understated design like other Volkswagens. The front features an upright face with a chrome grille featuring horizontal slats. The headlights are LED projector units with LED DRLs. The front bumpers get extensive chrome treatment and a silver skid plate. The dashboard features a dual-tone theme of black and white.

The dashboard features red ambient lighting to liven things up. If you choose the Cherry red exterior color, the dashboard will be colored in red. The seats come in leatherette upholstery depending on the variant and also come with a ventilation function. The Taigun features two petrol engines and no diesel engine. The entry-level engine is a turbocharged 1.0-liter 3-cylinder TSI engine that produces 115ps and 178nm of torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The second engine option is a turbocharged 1.5 liter 4-cylinder TSI engine which produces 150ps and 250nm of torque. The Volkswagen Taigun is available in 5 colors namely Carbon steel grey, Candy white, Reflex silver, Curcuma Yellow, and Wild Cherry Red. The Taigun comes in 7 variants.