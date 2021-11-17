HMSI Inaugurates Skill Enhancement Centre In Rajasthan

Our country suffers from a shortage of trained manpower in almost all industries. The same is the case with the automobile industry. There is a large gap between the requirement and availability of trained labour. The government under its ‘Skill India Mission’ is trying to set up centres where people of any age can learn a certain skill, which will help reduce unemployment and poverty. Hero Motorcycle and Scooter aims to uphold the idea of skill India mission. HMSI today inaugurated its 1st Skill Enhancement Centre in Rajasthan in collaboration with Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Jodhpur.

More details

The inauguration was held in the august presence of Shri Hitesh Kumar Garg, (Deputy Director, Department of Skill Employment & Entrepreneurship, Government ITI, Jodhpur), Mr. Shiv Ratan Mandhana (Chairman, Institute Management Committee, Government ITI, Jodhpur) Mr. Indra Ram Genwa (Principal, Government ITI, Jodhpur), Mr. Sudhir Vyas (Vice-Principal, Government ITI, Jodhpur), Mr. Rajnish Mittal (Deputy General Manager, Customer Service Technology & Customer Relations, HMSI), Mr Saravjeet Chauhan (Division Head North – Customer Service, HMSI) and other dignitaries from Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd.

Official Statement

Mr Pradeep Pandey, Senior Vice President – Customer Service, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Fulfilling our commitment to up-skill local youth and enhance their employability, we are proactively supporting the Skill India Mission to empower Indian youth. The BS-VI emission norms have raised the demand of skilled technical manpower in the automobile sector. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, students could not get hands-on practical training. HMSI’s first Skill Enhancement Centre in Rajasthan at Jodhpur will provide an improved facility to recoup for the practical training while ensuring all safety protocols. Further, we will continue to inaugurate more centres in other parts of the country.”

Also read: Honda Grazia 125 Gets The Repsol Treatment; Special Edition Launched At INR 87,138

HMSI’s Skill Enhancement Centre at ITI Jodhpur will empower local youth with job-oriented technical skill training. The facility has a fully functional workshop with two-wheelers and service infrastructure to give practical training to students on technical aspects of two-wheelers maintenance and repair. It offers a one-year training for the students. Post completion of the program, HMSI will also support with recruitment opportunities to successful candidates at HMSI dealerships.