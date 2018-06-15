Tailor Made Ferrari 488 Pista Unveiled At Le Mans

On occasion of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Italian marquee Ferrari has unveiled the ‘Piloti Ferrari’ specification for the 488 Pista. This special custom creation, the latest from the company’s tailor made programme, has been designed to recognise the success of clients who race Ferraris. Scheduled to make its debut on the eve of the French endurance race at the Circuit de la Sarthe, the tailor-made Ferrari 488 Pista is inspired by AF Corse’s number 51 car, with which Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado won the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) Drivers’ and Manufacturers’ titles.

The special finish for the new Ferrari 488 Pista, available exclusively for customers involved in the company’s motor sports programmes, will be available in four different colours inspired by the world of racing: Rosso Corsa, Blu Tour De France, Nero Daytona and Argento Nürburgring.

The exterior of this new ‘Pilot Ferrari’ 488 Pista features a new livery with stripes in the colours of the Italian flag, embellished by a laurel celebrating the WEC title, the logo of the championship and the word ‘Pro’, indicating the class the car raced in. The Italian flag livery features again along the car’s flanks which are also adorned with the personal race number each client will be able to add. The version that will be unveiled at Le Mans carries the number 51 used by the world championship drivers. Also on offer is a matte black S-Duct and a natural carbon-fibre ‘dovetail’ suspended rear spoiler and vent surrounds.

Inside, the tailor made 488 Pista from Ferrari receives a Black Alcantara interior with seats upholstered with a special perforated version of the same material that incorporates the Italian flag in the central band of the backrest. The national colours are also clearly visible on the edge of the gearshift paddles and on the floormats which, like the carpeting itself, are made of a technical fabric. The number that features on the external livery also appears on the base of the steering wheel, while all the carbon-fibre trim parts have a matte finish. The personalisation of the interior is completed by an exclusive identification plate and sill trim in carbon-fibre, the latter with the tailor made logo.

The ‘Piloti Ferrari’ 488 Pista, as the Italian brand calls it, sources firepower from the same 3.9-litre turbocharged V8 motor which is available on the standard 488 Pista. This 3,902cc engine has been tuned to produce 720 PS of power at 8,000 rpm and 770 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm. This engine enables the model to sprint from naught to the tonne in a mere 2.85 seconds, while the 200 kmph mark comes up in 7.6 seconds. The top speed of the latest prancing horse is rated at 340 kmph.