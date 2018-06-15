Suzuki Swift Sport Red Devil Edition Comes With A Burning Red Paint

A Suzuki Swift Sport, painted Burning Red with black decals, and christened Red Devil, will soon reach the Australian shores. Suzuki Australia will offer just 100 units of the Suzuki Swift Sport Red Devil in the country and the limited edition hot hatchback will be available from July 2018. The limited edition Swift Sport gets decals on the hood, on the sides with ‘Sports’ written on the rear door, and on the C-pillar.

Photographs of the interiors are not available at the moment although the Swift Sport already features a design that will suit the new paint scheme on the limited edition. The all black interior on the standard Swift Sport gets contrasting highlights of red on the dashboard, door-mounted arm-rests and near the centre console.

The update to the hot hatchback, however, are limited to visuals and the Swift Sport continues to use the same mechanical specifications as the standard model. Thus, the Swift Sport Red Devil continues to use the four-cylinder, 1.4-litre Boosterjet turbo engine that’s tuned for 140 PS of power @ 5,500 rpm and 230 Nm of peak torque between 2,500-3,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox.

It’s been priced at AU$29,156 which roughly translates to INR 14.80 lakh (as per the conversion rate on June 15, 2018). The standard Suzuki Swift Sport is sold for AU$27,990 (INR 14.21 lakh as per conversion rate on June 15, 2018). All the features from the standard Suzuki Swift Sport that is sold in the Australian market are available on the Swift Sport Red Devil.

Standard Swift Sport’s Interior Image For Representation Purpose Only

The list of features includes:

1.4L BOOSTERJET turbo engine

6-speed manual transmission or 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters

Multimedia Satellite Navigation System with Reversing Camera, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Bluetooth & iPod USB connectivity with steering wheel audio controls

Adaptive cruise control

Digital climate control

Keyless start and entry

Semi-bucket seats with red stitching and embossed “Sport” logo

D-shaped steering wheel

60:40 – split rear seats

Six airbags

ESC, ABS, EBD, & BA

5 Star ANCAP Safety Rating

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Lane Departure Warning

Weaving Alert

High Beam Assist

17” alloy wheels

Daytime running lights

Front fog lights

Automatic LED headlights

Privacy glass

Electronically folding door mirrors

The photographs of the Swift Sport Red Devil Edition are limited. However, you can check out the image gallery of the standard Swift Sport below: