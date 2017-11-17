SWM Superdual India Launch Details, Expected Prices, Tech Specs, Images And Features

MV Agusta will be joined by another Italian manufacturer under the Kinetic’s Motoroyale brand. Kinetic Engineering Limited plans to bring SWM Motorcycles to India and the first product to arrive will be the Superdual. Motoroyale brand recently announced it partnership with Norton Motorcycles in India.

About SWM Motorcycles

The SWM Motorcycles was founded in 1971 by Piero Sironi and Fausto Vergani and manufactured Observed Trials, Enduro, Motocross and off-road motorcycles between 1970s and 1980s. However, SWM went in liquidation in 1984 and the production ceased. It was in 2014 that the brand was resurrected after receiving funding from China’s Shineray Group. SWM made a comeback at the 2014 ECIMA show in Milan by introducing six street and off-road bikes with displacement ranging from 300cc to 650cc single cylinders.

While we wait for an official announcement for the India launch of the motorcycle, here’s what we know about the upcoming SWM Superdual.

November 17, 2017-Swm-Superdual-600-Adventure-1-600x338.jpg

SWM Superdual India Prices (Expected)

Kinetic Group Managing Director Ajinkya Firodia, in an recent interview to Carandbike stated that the brand plans to introduce the motorcycle in the INR sub-6 lakh price bracket.

SWM Superdual India Launch Date (Expected)

Firodia also confirmed in the interview that the motorcycle will be launched in next 3-4 months (from November). We may hear an official announcement and the exact launch dates at the 2018 Auto Expo.

November 17, 2017-Swm-Superdual-600-Adventure-8-600x400.jpg

SWM Superdual Features and Details

Based on an exposed, trellis setup which is made from high tensile steel pipes, the main frame follows a single beam double cradle architecture, while the subframe is made of light alloy. Tipping the scales at 169 kilos (without fuel), the Superdual 600 employs USD front forks which allow adjustment for rebound and damping, along with a Sachs rear spring adjustable for pre-load.

Visually, the motorcycles features sturdy, minimalistic touring friendly frame, crash guards, windscreen and a two-tone paint finish. A fuel tank capacity of 19-liters should make the Superdual travel for 400km or more without any fuel stops. Spoke type 19″ front and 17″ rear wheels are wrapped in 110 / 80 and 140 / 80 Metzeler Tourance rubber.

November 17, 2017-Swm-Superdual-600-Adventure-7-600x400.jpg

SWM Superdual Engine and Performance

The motorcycles will draw power from a 600cc, four-stroke, four-valve, liquid cooled, single cylinder engine that’s tuned to deliver 57 hp of power and comes mated to a six-speed transmission.

SWM Superdual Safety

Braking duties are handled by a 300mm front and 220mm rear disc, where both make use of floating calipers. ABS will be available as standard.

November 17, 2017-Swm-Superdual-600-Adventure-3-600x400.jpg

SWM Superdual Technical Specifications

General features
Wheelbase1,510 mm
Overall length2,240 mm
Overall width905 mm
Overall height1,240 mm
Saddle height898 mm
Min ground clearance180 mm
Trail120 mm
Kerb weight without fuel169 mm
Fuel tank capacity18 Litre
Engine oil1.8 Litre
Engine
TypeSingle Cylinder 4 Stroke
Bore x Stroke100 mm x 76.5 mm
Displacement600 cc
Compression Ratio12.4:1
Power42 kW (57 hp)
CoolingLiquid
StartElectric With Decompressor
Timing SystemDOHC 4 Valve
LubricationWet Sump With Lobe Oil Pump And Cartridge Filter
IgnitionElectronic Inductive Discharge With Adjustable Advance Digital
Fuel SystemElectronic Injection Feed
ClutchWet, Multiplate Type With Hydraulic Control
Transmission6 Speed Constant Mesh
Ratio1st : 2.6152nd : 1.812

3rd : 1.350

4th : 1.091

5th : 0.957

6th : 0.880

Chassis
FrameHigh Strength Steel Round Pipes, Single Beam Double Cradle Main Frame , Rear Frame In Light Alloy
Front SuspensionFast Ace – 45mm Upside Down Telescopic Hydraulic Fork With Advanced Axle , Rebound Damping Adjustment – 210 mm Travel
Rear SuspensionSachs – Progressive “Soft Damp” Type With Single Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Spring Preload Adjustment, Compression And Rebound Damping Adjustment Wheel – 270 mm Travel
Front Brake300 mm Disc With Hydraulic Control And Floating Caliper
Rear Brake220 mm Disc Type, With Hydraulic Control And Floating Caliper
Front Rim2.50 x 19”
Rear Rim3.50 x 17”
Front Tire110 / 80 X 19” – Metzeler Tourance
Rear Tire140 / 80 x 17” – Metzeler Tourance

SWM Superdual Image Gallery

 

Motoroids Comments
(1 Comments)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. All the fields are required.

Sign in with Google