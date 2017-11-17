SWM Superdual India Launch Details, Expected Prices, Tech Specs, Images And Features

MV Agusta will be joined by another Italian manufacturer under the Kinetic’s Motoroyale brand. Kinetic Engineering Limited plans to bring SWM Motorcycles to India and the first product to arrive will be the Superdual. Motoroyale brand recently announced it partnership with Norton Motorcycles in India.

About SWM Motorcycles

The SWM Motorcycles was founded in 1971 by Piero Sironi and Fausto Vergani and manufactured Observed Trials, Enduro, Motocross and off-road motorcycles between 1970s and 1980s. However, SWM went in liquidation in 1984 and the production ceased. It was in 2014 that the brand was resurrected after receiving funding from China’s Shineray Group. SWM made a comeback at the 2014 ECIMA show in Milan by introducing six street and off-road bikes with displacement ranging from 300cc to 650cc single cylinders.

While we wait for an official announcement for the India launch of the motorcycle, here’s what we know about the upcoming SWM Superdual.

SWM Superdual India Prices (Expected)

Kinetic Group Managing Director Ajinkya Firodia, in an recent interview to Carandbike stated that the brand plans to introduce the motorcycle in the INR sub-6 lakh price bracket.

SWM Superdual India Launch Date (Expected)

Firodia also confirmed in the interview that the motorcycle will be launched in next 3-4 months (from November). We may hear an official announcement and the exact launch dates at the 2018 Auto Expo.

SWM Superdual Features and Details

Based on an exposed, trellis setup which is made from high tensile steel pipes, the main frame follows a single beam double cradle architecture, while the subframe is made of light alloy. Tipping the scales at 169 kilos (without fuel), the Superdual 600 employs USD front forks which allow adjustment for rebound and damping, along with a Sachs rear spring adjustable for pre-load.

Visually, the motorcycles features sturdy, minimalistic touring friendly frame, crash guards, windscreen and a two-tone paint finish. A fuel tank capacity of 19-liters should make the Superdual travel for 400km or more without any fuel stops. Spoke type 19″ front and 17″ rear wheels are wrapped in 110 / 80 and 140 / 80 Metzeler Tourance rubber.

SWM Superdual Engine and Performance

The motorcycles will draw power from a 600cc, four-stroke, four-valve, liquid cooled, single cylinder engine that’s tuned to deliver 57 hp of power and comes mated to a six-speed transmission.

SWM Superdual Safety

Braking duties are handled by a 300mm front and 220mm rear disc, where both make use of floating calipers. ABS will be available as standard.

SWM Superdual Technical Specifications

General features Wheelbase 1,510 mm Overall length 2,240 mm Overall width 905 mm Overall height 1,240 mm Saddle height 898 mm Min ground clearance 180 mm Trail 120 mm Kerb weight without fuel 169 mm Fuel tank capacity 18 Litre Engine oil 1.8 Litre Engine Type Single Cylinder 4 Stroke Bore x Stroke 100 mm x 76.5 mm Displacement 600 cc Compression Ratio 12.4:1 Power 42 kW (57 hp) Cooling Liquid Start Electric With Decompressor Timing System DOHC 4 Valve Lubrication Wet Sump With Lobe Oil Pump And Cartridge Filter Ignition Electronic Inductive Discharge With Adjustable Advance Digital Fuel System Electronic Injection Feed Clutch Wet, Multiplate Type With Hydraulic Control Transmission 6 Speed Constant Mesh Ratio 1st : 2.6152nd : 1.812 3rd : 1.350 4th : 1.091 5th : 0.957 6th : 0.880 Chassis Frame High Strength Steel Round Pipes, Single Beam Double Cradle Main Frame , Rear Frame In Light Alloy Front Suspension Fast Ace – 45mm Upside Down Telescopic Hydraulic Fork With Advanced Axle , Rebound Damping Adjustment – 210 mm Travel Rear Suspension Sachs – Progressive “Soft Damp” Type With Single Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Spring Preload Adjustment, Compression And Rebound Damping Adjustment Wheel – 270 mm Travel Front Brake 300 mm Disc With Hydraulic Control And Floating Caliper Rear Brake 220 mm Disc Type, With Hydraulic Control And Floating Caliper Front Rim 2.50 x 19” Rear Rim 3.50 x 17” Front Tire 110 / 80 X 19” – Metzeler Tourance Rear Tire 140 / 80 x 17” – Metzeler Tourance

SWM Superdual Image Gallery