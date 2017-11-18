Watch Jeep Compass 1.4 Petrol AT Accelerate From 0-100 Km/h In Different Driving Modes

The new Jeep Compass 1.4 Petrol AT is at Motoroids’ garage for the weekend and we’re evaluating various parameters of the SUV to bring you a detailed review.

While we’re working on that, here’s one of the tests that we’ve concluded which clocks 0-100 kph acceleration of the petrol powered Jeep Compass. Before you watch the video, let us run you through the specs of the engine. The 1.4 Multiair petrol engine belts out 163 PS of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque.

We tested the timings in Automatic and Manual mode and here are the numbers.