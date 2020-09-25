Volkswagen Launches It’s Pre-Owned Car Service Outlet In India

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has now announced the launch of its digitally integrated outlets for pre-owned cars. The service is called as Das Welt Auto Excellence Centres. These centres will be available after a virtual inauguration, which will be held in 5 outlets across key cities of Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Cochin and Thrissur.

Through this initiative, the brand aims to strengthen its one-stop solution to buy, sell or exchange certified pre-owned cars by providing unique retail and customized services. Customers can avail a bouquet of features including professional car evaluation, special finance offer, unique accessory packages and hassle-free transfer.

The DWA facilities will mainly offer buying, selling or exchange of multi-brand pre-owned cars, with a smooth, transparent and safe experience. The company also promises of providing competitively priced used cars, thoroughly checked and certified along with offering genuine accessories, service and warranty packages (up to 12 months), insurance and financial support to prospective customers.

Each pre-owned vehicle will undergo a thorough scrutiny basis a comprehensive 160-point checklist and certified post successful completion of due diligence process and inspection by a third-party inspector. With an extensive reach of 105 outlets in India, DWA will be a one-stop solution that will offer a strong value proposition in the organized pre-owned segment that enables customers to fulfil their need for accessible, individual mobility.

The carmaker has also enabled digitization across DWA Excellence Center for a seamless and contactless experience. Prospective customers can explore a complete digital portal that ranges from integrated online buying or selling on the DWA website to self-valuation of the car through the Das Welt Auto Valuator app. The mobile application also offers swift and transparent valuations basis the algorithms given by the ‘Indian Blue Book’.

Volkswagen aims to offer a digitally enabled, value for money proposition to customers looking for individual mobility options. In line with this, Volkswagen aims to introduce 17 DWA Excellence Center by 2021, which will be based on stringent internal guidelines. In addition, the brand also conducts thorough verification and internal audits to ensure smooth functioning of the DWA Excellence Center.

Commenting on this initiative, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Customer experience is at the core of our brand philosophy and with the introduction of DWA Excellence Center, we believe we will be catering to the ever-evolving pre-owned car segment. Our aim is to offer customized services, provide customers with peace of mind by making the process of buying, selling or exchanging pre-owned cars effortless and hassle-free.”