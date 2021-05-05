Suzuki V-Strom 1050 Gets A Wardrobe Upgrade For MY2021

Suzuki’s two-wheeler arm is rather busy at the moment in updating its premium lineup for MY2021. It started with the unveiling of the new-gen Hayabusa and the company followed it later with the GSX-S1000. Both the motorcycles are quite popular in their respective segments and have received some thorough updates. And now, Suzuki has updated the V-Strom 1050 for MY2021. The V-Strom 1050 received a major overhaul in 2019. Part of the reason why we get to see only new colour schemes for the ADV-tourer.

New colour schemes

Apart from the new colour schemes, the V-Strom 1050 has remained exactly the same as before.

On the XT, three duo-tone options and one solid fill out your list of 2021 color choices. You can select Champion Yellow No.2 and Glass Sparkle Black, Pearl Brilliant White and Glass Blaze Orange, Metallic Oort Grey and Glass Sparkle Black, or Glass Sparkle Black.

If you’re thinking about getting a 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 1050, your new color option for the year is Candy Daring Red/Glass Sparkle Black. Those cast-aluminum wheels continue the black portion of that duo-toned palette.

Specs

In terms of engine and performance, the new Suzuki V-Strom gets a Euro-5/BS-VI compliant 1037cc, V-Twin engine that produces almost 7% more power than the previous generation model. This means the power output of the new 2020 model stands at 107 PS. Suzuki was able to achieve this power improvement with the help of reprofiled intake and exhaust cams, with increased lift duration and less overlap. Suzuki also added a new radiator that increases cooling capacity by almost 15%, along with a new oil cooler, while the slipper clutch helps the rider downshift and upshift quite easily.

On the other hand, the V-Strom 1050 shares many of the features with the flagship V-Strom 1050XT but gets some differences to allow more economical pricing. The V-Strom 1050 shares the same engine and chassis platform as the XT model but replaces spoked wheels with cast aluminium wheels.

The bike also misses out on the SIRS (Suzuki Intelligent Ride System), cruise control, Motion Track Brake System with linked brakes, hill hold, slope/load control and switchable ABS modes. Apart from all that, the standard V-Strom 1050 also loses the standard-fit engine bars, centre stand, handguards and lower cowling from the XT.