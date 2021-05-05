Bajaj Auto Pledges INR 200 Crore Financial Aid To Strengthen India’s Stand Against The Pandemic

The automotive industry of India is again stepping up in the fight against the pandemic. Several automobile manufacturers have already announced support in whichever ways they can and now, Bajaj Auto has pledged additional financial support of Rs. 200 Crore towards COVID-19 response. The financial support will be utilized to alleviate the immediate on-ground challenges as well as to build capability and resources to tackle a possible third wave.

More details

Through the last 130 years, Bajaj Group has stood strong with communities, government, and local authorities to make a positive difference to society. In the ongoing fight against COVID-19, we all need to come forward in ways more than ever before.

Recently, the Group has aided in the procurement of 12 Oxygen plants to provide more than 5,000 LPM of oxygen supply to rural and urban hospitals, along with respiratory support equipment like oxygen concentrators, ventilators and BiPaps to help augment their capacity in treating COVID-19 patients. This contribution is in addition to Rs. 100 Crore donated by the Bajaj Group, last year, to support the COVID-19 response in India. Working with the Government, local administration and Bajaj’s network of over 200+ NGO partners, they have supported various projects to ensure that desired help and support was extended to those who needed the most including immediate food relief to stranded migrants; upgradation of urban and rural healthcare facilities; provision of key healthcare devices; and livelihood support for returned migrants.

Official statement

“In addition to our ongoing efforts, we will work with local authorities and NGO partners to further upgrade the rural, peri-urban and urban healthcare facilities; enhance the availability of oxygen and critical medical supplies for COVID-19 treatment and raise awareness around COVID-19 appropriate behaviour as well as support the vaccination drive for the most vulnerable sections of the society. We wish to extend our deepest gratitude to all healthcare, sanitation & emergency support staff and local administrations for their dedicated and tireless effort to contain the spread, amidst adversity. As the nation grapples with this second wave of the pandemic, we as a group, continue to remain steadfast in our commitment towards extending all our support and care in helping the affected communities at large to tide through these unprecedented times.” Said Rahul Bajaj in a press statement.