Suzuki Two Wheelers India Suspends Production

The whole world is facing the brunt of the mayhem caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. Vehicle manufacturers aren’t spared from its effects either as we have seen many automotive giants shutting down their plants as a preventive measure to deal with the current situation. In a recent announcement made by Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. announced they have suspended production at their manufacturing plant at Kherki Dhaula, Gurgaon till further notice. This is in view of the precautionary measures taken in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and in line with the Haryana Government directives in this regard.

SMIPL Managing Director, Mr Koichiro Hirao said, “While the Company has taken all measures to ensure the well-being of its employees at the workplace, we have announced a `Work from Home’ advisory to our employees and associates who are not involved with maintaining essential services. The first and foremost priority of the company is to ensure the health and safety of its employees and all stakeholders and we are determined to take all possible steps in that direction”.

Everyone is taking the brunt of this pandemic but it’s good to see that people are coming together as a community and trying to fight it off. Being a part of the automotive industry, it feels even better that the giants of the game like Suzuki are trying to comply with the protocol released by the Government and are vigilant to keep their employees safe from the Coronavirus.

This announcement came shortly after they expanded their BS6 portfolio by bringing in the BS6 compliant Suzuki Intruder. The update resulted in a price hike of Rs. 10,000. In the wake of being BS6 compliant, Intruder has witnessed a power drop and in its BS6 guise, it generates 13.6 PS@ 8000 rpm and 13.8Nm@6000 rpm. These figures are down from 14.1 PS at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm at 6,000 rpm for the bike’s BS4 engine. Although, in its BS6 state of tune, the updated engine promises better fuel economy. The bike continues to be available with ABS, LED illumination for the tail and headlight, 6-spoke alloy wheels and a dual-muffler exhaust system.