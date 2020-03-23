Meru To Sanitize Cabs With Unique Ozone Treatment

While the global pandemic wreaking havoc on the society and worldwide, Meru Mobility Tech Pvt Ltd has introduced several measures to enhance customer protection during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. These measures are aimed to provide a healthy and safe ride for the passengers as well as help the drivers maintain the highest standards of hygiene, both personally as well as within the cabs.

Meru which is known for its driver-centric approach is striving towards educating and updating its driver-partners on various preventive measures like using alcohol-based sanitizers, wearing face masks while changing them regularly, encouraging cashless payment in order to minimize personal touch as well as maintaining social distancing amongst fellow drivers. These measures are aimed at upgrading levels of hygiene within the cabs as well which will provide for a pleasant and safe ride for its passengers.

Meru cabs have been known for their cleanliness and vehicle maintenance and in keeping with this concept has introduced a unique ‘Ozone Treatment’ to sanitize the cabs at designated hubs in the city. This process helps by releasing Ozone (O3) air inside every cab and in the process reducing the extent of viruses and bacteria. O3 easily permeates through vents, far seats, under saturate upholstery fibres and reach all the nooks and crannies in the vehicle which are usually hard to reach. This Pan India initiative of Meru has so far been carried out for over 1000 cabs and counting. To make travel more accessible to everyone, Meru has decided to reduce its fares by a flat 40%. Meru will offer riders an affordable solution to at a starting price of Rs.39 in select cities which will include Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad. The riders can contact Meru’s 24×7 helpline number of 44224422 for any assistance.

Meru Mobility Tech Pvt Limited, in which Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. now holds a majority stake, has launched this initiative through a series of activities that include distribution of sanitizers and masks, on-site training of drivers, message blasts and distribution of dos and don ts leaflets for their driver-partners. Since the driver earnings have been severally impacted Meru has decided to waive off its commissions and has launched incentive schemes for the deserving driver-partners who are the true superheroes serving its customers during these trying times.