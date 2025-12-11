Toyota Kirloskar Motor and NISE Join Hands to Test Hydrogen-Powered Toyota Mirai in India

In yet another important move to support India’s clean energy future, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has signed an MoU with the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) operating under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India. The event was held in the presence of Shri Pralhad Joshi, Hon’ble Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution at MNRE headquarters, New Delhi on 11 December 2025.
The agreement gave a huge impetus to the National Green Hydrogen Mission of India which has an ambitious goal of building a strong hydrogen-based energy ecosystem. Under this partnership, Toyota Kirloskar Motor handed over its hydrogen fuel cell electric car, the Toyota Mirai, to NISE for long-term testing on Indian roads.
The idea is very simple: India needs to know how hydrogen cars work in real conditions, and the Mirai will be of help while collecting such information. NISE will study a wide variety of real-world factors like:
- fuel efficiency
- driving range
- behaviour on city and highway traffic
- Performance on various terrains.
- refueling patterns
- Dust, heat, cold and humidity effect
- adaptability to Indian road and infrastructure.
- overall long term durability
The event was also attended by a few senior leaders including Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Hon’ble Union Minister for New & Renewable Energy and Power, Shri Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Shri Abhay Bakre, Mission Director, National Green Hydrogen Mission and Dr Mohammad Rihan, Director General, NISE. Toyota Kirloskar Motor was represented by Mr. Vikram Gulati, Country Head & Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Governance amongst others.
While addressing the occasion, Shri Pralhad Joshi said that the shift to cleaner energy in India was now kicking into reality and partnerships such as these would help the country be more energy-independent and carbon-neutral.
Mr Sudeep Dalvi, Chief Communication Officer and Senior Vice President at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, further added that testing the Mirai in India would be a good learning and contribute to the country’s overall clean transport ambitions.
Mr. Vikram Gulati highlighted the multi pathway approach at Toyota to hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, strong hybrids, battery EVs and alternative fuels. He said that the company is committed to making India achieve its net-zero targets.
The hydrogen-run Toyota Mirai has an approximate range of 650km and can get refuelled in less than five minutes, emitting only water vapour. The present study is in support of India’s long-term objectives for clean mobility, energy security and carbon neutrality by 2050.