Suzuki Motor Gujarat Achieves Production Milestone Of 1 Million Units In 3 Years

Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (SMG) has announced that it has successfully achieved the one million accumulated production mark. The SMG is a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation. With this achievement, the SMG has now become the fastest production site of Suzuki, to reach one million units in a period of just three years and nine months.

SMG began its operations in February 2017, since then, it has mostly focused on Maruti Baleno and Maruti Swift. Interestingly, the Maruti Baleno has also become the model to attain this feat and is exclusively manufactured in India, under the “Make in India” initiatives by the Government of India.

Apart from the Maruti Baleno, the SMG is also responsible for the production of the Maruti Swift, since 2018. The Maruti Swift was previously manufactured at the Maruti plant in Haryana’s Manesar before being shifted to the Gujarat plant for exclusive production.

In the Financial Year 2019, Suzuki sold close to 1.44 million units, which is an 82 per cent year-on-year increase. Out of all the production units, the SMG plant is accounted for 25 per cent of production units in India with close to 4,10,000 units, which is a 141 percent year-on-year growth.

The automobile sector was facing a slowdown and to make things more difficult, the Covid-19 arrived in India, and in the month of April 2020, automobile manufacturers had to register zero sales records. Since then, the demand for personal transport has increased and Maruti Suzuki has recorded a total sales of 160,442 units in September 2020, which is a positive growth of 30.8% over the same period in the last year. The domestic market has also registered sales of 150,040 units and 2,568 units for other OEMs, apart from this, the carmaker has also exported 7,834 units in September 2020.

Located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited(SMG), approximately employs 1,800 people, as of March 2020 with a capital investment amount of Rs 126.8 billion. After looking at all these figures, we expect Maruti Suzuki’s domestic portfolio to expand in the coming years, which would also increase the importance of the SMG plant, more than ever. This also shows the faith of Indian customers in Maruti badge and reliable products like Maruti Baleno and Maruti Swift.