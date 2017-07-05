Suzuki Let’s 113cc Scooter Gets New Dynamic Dual Tone Colours

Suzuki Motorcycle India has unveiled new dynamic dual tone colour options for its scooter Let’s ahead of the festive season. The new dual toned Let’s post GST will retail at INR 48,193 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The newly launched dynamic dual toned Let’s is now available in a combination of bright colours which include:

Royal Blue / Matte Black (BNU)

Orange / Matte Black (GTW)

Glass Sparkle Black (YVB)

The new Let’s is powered by Suzuki comes with four stroke, fuel efficient 112.8cc BS1V engine with cutting edge SEP technology to provide a powerful and comfortable ride.

Commenting on the launch of the new dual tone Let’s, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, SMIPL, said that the Let’s has always made a strong statement as a fuel efficient, performance oriented, and trendy scooter. The new Let’s in Royal Blue / Matte Black (BNU), Orange / Matte Black (GTW) and Glass Sparkle Black (YVB) dynamic dual toned colours is aimed to build on the scooter’s style quotient and further enhance the brand appeal. He further added that the two-wheeler manufacturer constantly endeavours to bring in new variety to its products and offer the best features to its customers.