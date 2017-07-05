700 BHP Porsche 911 GT2 RS Is The Most Powerful 911 Yet

The new Porsche 911 GT2 RS recently made its world premiere at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK. At the heart of this sports car is a 700 hp biturbo flat engine. Tipping the scales at 1,470 kg with a full fuel tank, the two-seater accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.8 seconds. The rear-wheel drive Coupe has a top speed of 340 kmph, and with its drive technology, the new 911 GT2 RS trumps its 3.6-litre predecessor by 80 hp and achieves a torque of 750 Newton metres (an increase of 50 Nm).

In order to increase performance on the 911 GT2 RS, large turbochargers push an increased volume of process air into the combustion chambers. An additional cooling system delivers cooling at peak loads and, at very high temperatures, sprays the charge-air cooler with water. This causes the gas temperature to fall in the over-pressure range and ensures optimum power output. The GT seven-speed double-clutch transmission in the new GT2 RS enables power to be transferred with uninterrupted traction. What’s more, the exhaust system is made from extra-lightweight titanium, which weighs around seven kilograms less than the system used in the 911 Turbo.

The 911 GT2 RS reaches these speeds thanks to the racing chassis with rear-axle steering and high performance tyres. Like all GT sports cars, the new model features a specially calibrated PSM with a Sport mode that is provides optimal driving dynamics. The powerful air intakes, outlets and the imposing rear wing are a few highlight’s of the vehicle’s aerodynamics.

The large, wide wheels (265/35 ZR 20 at the front and 325/30 ZR 21 at the rear) can be brought to a standstill with the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB), available on the model as a standard feature. The front wings, wheel housing vents, outer shells on the Sport Design exterior mirrors, air intakes on the rear side sections and parts of the rear end are made from carbon-fibre reinforced plastic (CFR), as are many of the interior components. The bonnet is also made from carbon to make the vehicle as lightweight as possible, while the standard trim roof is made from magnesium.

Inside, the 911 GT2 features red Alcantara, black leather and interior parts with a carbon-weave finish. A few other highlights of the interiors include a sports steering wheel with gearshift paddles full bucket seats with a carbon-weave finish, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with Connect Plus module and Porsche Track Precision app. The optional chrono package expands the PCM functions to include performance display, which can be used to show, save and evaluate track times. The package also includes a stopwatch on the switch panel with both analogue and digital display. The package also comes with a lap trigger.

If you ever happen to feel that the performance on the 911 GT2 RS doesn’t satisfy your hunger for power, the engineers at Porsche have developed the optional Weissach package, which provides a weight saving of around 30 kilograms. The package includes additional elements made from carbon-fibre reinforced plastic and titanium. For instance, the roof and the anti-roll bars are made of carbon, and so are the coupling rods on both axles. Magnesium wheels reduce both the gross weight and the unsprung weight, providing a greater wealth of impressive chassis properties.