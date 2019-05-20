Trending:
Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 and Gixxer SF 250 Launch Event – LIVE

Today, Suzuki India is ready to launch the brand new Gixxer SF 150 and Gixxer SF 250 in the Indian market. As the Gixxer series is the most popular racing series by Suzuki, in India, the launch of the new Gixxer SF 250 is also expected to be loved as much as the existing Gixxer SF 150. We are currently present at the launch event, which is taking place in Delhi. So keep refreshing this page for all the live updates of this event.

11:30 AM: The Gixxer SF 150 will be getting a cosmetic makeover, while the Gixxer SF 250 will mark Suzuki’s re-entry into the 250cc segment and is expected to have an air and oil-cooled engine which will produce about 26.5 PS of power.

Segment trend Suzuki

12:00 PM: Suzuki explains the segment-wise trend and its After-sales performance in India, along with its Indian 2-wheeler line-up.

Suzuki industry trend

12:15 PM: Suzuki displays its overall performance in the Indian market and its future plans for the country.

Aftersales Suzuki

12:22 PM: The Gixxer SF 250 is about to be revealed. Hold on!

Suzuki launch

12:30 PM: Both the bikes have finally been revealed and they look stunning!

Both bikes of Gixxer

12:35 PM: Have a look at the brand new Gixxer SF 250 in a brighter shade.

Gixxer SF 250 special look

12:37 PM: Have a look at the brand new Gixxer SF 250 in a darker shade.

Gixxer SF 250 Black

12:40 PM: The Gixxer SF 250 is priced at INR 1,70,655 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

suzuki gixxer price released

12:42 PM: The Gixxer SF 150 is priced at INR 1,09,870 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Gixxer SF 150

