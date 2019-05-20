2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF Launched At INR 1,09,870 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

A few days ago, the new Suzuki Gixxer SF 150’s images were leaked online. But today, the updated 2019 Gixxer SF 150 is finally launched in the Indian market, alongside its elder 250cc sibling. The bike is now available in 2 shades: Glass Sparkle Black and Metallic Sonic Silver. The Gixxer SF 150 is launched at INR 1,09,870 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and will be competing against the likes of the Yamaha R15 and the Honda CBR 150R.

Design

In terms of design, the 2019 Gixxer SF 150 now gets a much sharper and sleek body. The most notable styling element on this updated bike is the new LED headlamp, which is pointing down towards the front end to give the motorcycle a more aerodynamic and aggressive stance. The other attractive design elements on the Gixxer SF 150 include a set of new clip-on handlebars, a chrome-tipped twin-muffler, a new split seat and some new tank and body graphics to make the bike more engaging. The bike also gets a seat cover, a smoked visor, a DC socket on the handlebar for mobile charging, a wheel rim sticker and a tank protector as optional accessories.

Dimensions

The bike is 2025mm in length, 715mm in width and about 1035mm tall. The 150 also gets a 1340mm wheelbase, a 795mm saddle height and ground clearance of about 165mm. The bike gets a 12-litre fuel tank and weighs about 146kg. The front gets the 100/80R – 17-inch tubeless tyre, while the rear gets the wider 140/60R – 17-inch radial tubeless tyre for extra grip.

Safety and Features

In terms of safety, the Gixxer SF 150 gets a single-channel ABS, along with front and rear disc brakes for better braking performance. The bike is also loaded with many new features such as a fully-digital instrument console, LED headlamps and taillamps, a rear tyre hugger and an advanced fuel-injection system.

Also Read: Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 and Gixxer SF 250 Launch Event – LIVE

Engine and Transmission

In terms of power and performance, the Gixxer SF 150 retains the same SOHC, 2-valve, 154.9cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which produces 14.1 PS at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. This engine is paired to a 5-speed manual transmission. The front telescopic suspension is now much stiffer, while the rear gets the same monoshock as its predecessor.