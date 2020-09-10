Suzuki Gixxer SF 100th Anniversary MotoGP Edition To Be Launched Soon

Suzuki Motorcycle India is readying a revised MotoGP Edition of the Gixxer SF range for India. Wearing a paint scheme which will be similar to their works MotoGP machine – the GSX-RR, the Gixxer SF twins will join the company’s 100th-anniversary celebrations.

Expect the 100th anniversary MotoGP edition of the Gixxer SF to be draped in a combination of blue and silver, where the tank and belly area will be sprayed in blue while the mid-section with the bikemaker’s name will be painted in silver. The current Suzuki MotoGP machine is often called the most graceful-looking motorcycle on the grid this season.

Expect both, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 155 and SF 250 to be made available with this paint scheme. Both bikes were introduced with BS6 engines earlier this year. Suzuki Motorcycle India introduced the new Gixxer and Gixxer SF in India in March 2020 with BS6 compliant engine. In March 2020, the fully-faired Suzuki Gixxer SF BS6 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.22 lakh. On the other hand, the MotoGP version arrived holding a price tag of Rs 1.23 lakh. Prices were hiked in the month of July though, post which, the Suzuki Gixxer SF BS6 asked for Rs 1.24 lakh. Similarly, the Gixxer SF BS6 MotoGP edition asked for Rs 1.25 lakh.

On the other hand, the Gixxer SF 250 was previously priced at INR 1.74 Lakh for the regular paint schemes and INR 1,74,900 for the top-spec ‘MotoGP’ edition. After a price hike, the bike’s Metallic Matte Platinum Silver and Metallic Matte Black variants now cost INR 1,76,140, and top-spec MotoGP Edition will now set you back by INR 1,76,941.

The Gixxer SF continues to draw power from a 155cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel-injected, air-cooled SOHC engine with SEP technology. It generates 13.6ps@ 8000 rpm and 13.8Nm@6000 rpm. These figures are down from 14.1 PS at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm at 6,000 rpm for the bike’s BS4 engine. Although, in its BS6 state of tune, the updated engine promises better fuel economy. The bike continues to be available with ABS, LED illumination for the tail and headlight, 6-spoke alloy wheels and a dual-muffler exhaust system.

The Gixxer SF 250 draws power from a 249cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected SOHC engine which churns out 26.5 PS which comes in at 9300 rpm while the torque rating stands at 22.2Nm. This powerplant comes mated to a six-speed gearbox. In terms of features, the Gixxer 250 series continues to sport a full-LED headlamp and tail lamp as well as a fully-digital instrument cluster. Undulations are absorbed by telescopic forks and a mono-shock while braking is handled by a disc brake at both ends.