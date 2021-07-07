Benelli India Teases 502C Urban Cruiser Ahead Of Launch

Benelli India might have had a slow start in the BS6 era but it is now arming itself with some proper ammunition to disrupt the competition. After launching the BS6 iterations of the Imperiale 400, TRK 502 twins and the Leoncino 500, the Chinese bikemaker has now teased the launch of 502C cruiser motorcycle. Benelli India posted a teaser video on its official Instagram handle and it didn’t take long for people to express their anticipation. While the 502C cruiser is a pretty neat motorcycle in its own might, people seemed more interested in the arrival of the updated TNT600i.

More details

It is safe to assume that Benelli India won’t stop its ongoing assault with the 502C cruiser and we can expect the company to unleash its big guns soon.

Looks

Talking about the 502C cruiser now, it looks heavily inspired by a certain Italian cruiser and it wouldn’t take you long to figure out which motorcycle we are talking about here. The low-slung seat, wide handlebars and a chopped-off rear end make sure that it is aesthetically pleasing. The fuel tank appears to be rather muscular and the trellis frame is exposed, further alleviating its mean looks. Other visual highlights include prominent radiator, twin-barrel exhaust, LED tail light, LED indicators, and LED headlamp with LED DRL.

Specs and features

As the moniker suggests, the 502C Cruiser is going to borrow its powertrain from the Leoncino 500 and the TRK 502 twins. It will be powered by a BS6-compliant 500 cc twin-cylinder engine making 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed transmission. The suspension duties on the 502C will be tended to by 41 mm USD forks and mono-shock with the swingarm and pre-load adjustment. The stopping force, on the other hand, will be provided by twin front disc brakes and a single rear disc brake with dual-channel ABS. And as for features, the motorcycle is likely to get a TFT instrument cluster with automatic day/night vision change.

The 502C cruiser, once launched, will prove to be a worthy addition in Benelli India’s portfolio and should appeal to a lot of Indian motorcyclists looking for a cruiser at around INR 5 Lakh mark.