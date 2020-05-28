Suzuki Gixxer 250 Range Launched With BSVI-Compliant Engines

Strengthening its BS6 portfolio, Suzuki Motorcycle India today launched its BS6 compliant quarter-litre Gixxer series. These include the models – Gixxer 250, Gixxer 250 SF and Gixxer 250 SF MotoGP.

While the Gixxer 250 has been priced at Rs 163,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi) which is a premium of Rs 3,600 over its BS4 counterpart, the Gixxer 250 SF comes with a price tag of Rs 1,74,000. Whereas the Gixxer 250 SF MotoGP will be retailed at a price of Rs Rs 1,74,900. All the above prices mentioned are ex-showroom, India.

The Gixxer series has not received any cosmetic updates what-so-ever. The Gixxer 250/250 SF has received changes only in its engine while remaining untouched in all other aspects. Interestingly, the power figures are also nearly the same as before. The BS6 compliant 249cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected SOHC engine of the bike churns out 26.5 PS which comes in at 9300 rpm while the torque rating of 22.2Nm at 7,300rpm has stayed as it is. This powerplant comes mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Also READ: 2020 Datsun Redi-Go Facelift Launched; Prices Start At INR 2.83 Lakh

Commenting on the launch Mr Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “We are pleased to introduce the BS6 GIXXER SF 250/ 250 in the Indian market. Inspired by the legendary motorcycles: Hayabusa and GSX-R, GIXXER brand resonates performance, style, and sportiness in the country. With BS6 update the GIXXER 250 series engine will produce lesser emission with enhanced performance, making it even more desirable to own.”

While the Gixxer 250 SF is offered in two colours- Metallic Matte Black along with a dual-tone Metallic Matte Silver and Metallic Matte Black colour, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP edition gets a blue paint scheme with bold Suzuki and Ecstar graphics on the fairing. On the other hand, the Gixxer 250 comes with one single-tone and one dual-tone colour options- Metallic Matte Black No 2 and Metallic Matte Platinum Silver/ Metallic Matte Black No 2.

Meanwhile, suspension and braking hardware are also retained from the BS4 model. In terms of features, the Gixxer 250 series continues to sport a full-LED headlamp and tail lamp as well as a fully-digital instrument cluster. Undulations are absorbed by telescopic forks and a mono-shock while braking is handled by a disc brake at both ends.

Suzuki has claimed that it will start dispatch of the Gixxer 250 series by the coming week and consumers will be able to get the delivery of the motorcycles from the Suzuki dealerships by mid-June. Consumers will be able to book BS6 compliant Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer 250 at Suzuki Premium dealerships. More than 50% of Suzuki Motors India dealerships have resumed operations across India by complying with Government guidelines.