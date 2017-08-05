Home News Suzuki Drops More Photographs And Teaser Video Of The Upcoming Swift Sport
Suzuki Drops More Photographs And Teaser Video Of The Upcoming Swift Sport

Suzuki Drops More Photographs And Teaser Video Of The Upcoming Swift Sport

By Suvil SusvirkarAugust 5, 2017

Suzuki Motor Corporation has dropped more photographs and teaser video of the new Swift Sport ahead of its officially reveal at the 67th IAA Frankfurt Motor Show. The brief teaser video of the new model features history of the Sport model since 2005. Check it out below:

The new third-generation model is said to have undergone a complete redesign and is claimed to deliver an all-new level of excitement for sport minded drivers across the world. As reported earlier, the upcoming Swift Sport will most likely ditch the 1.6-litre naturally aspirated engine for a 1.4-litre turbocharged Boosterjet engine. This motor could be tuned to produce 140 hp of power while the peak torque could be rated 220 Nm.

August 5, 2017-2018-Suzuki-Sport-2-600x438.jpg
Cosmetic upgrades to the model include an aggressive front fascia with sharper air dams up-front.
August 5, 2017-2018-Suzuki-Sport-3-600x315.jpg
Blacked out diffuser sits above the twin exhaust pipe setup at the rear.
August 5, 2017-2018-Suzuki-Sport-4-600x278.jpg
Dual tone interiors add to the sporty feel of the performance hatchback. Other features include touchscreen infotainment system, multi-function steering wheel, red dial for the tachometer to name a few.
August 5, 2017-2018-Suzuki-Sport-5-598x600.jpg
The wheels remind us of a particular Italian supercar.

Suzuki had showcased the previous edition of the Swift Sport at the 2014 Auto Expo although it never made it to Indian showrooms. Now, with the likes of Fiat Punto Abarth and the Volkswagen Polo GTI already available in the Indian market, Maruti may want to explore the performance hatchback space. If you remember, they’ve already launched the performance version of their Baleno hatchback, the Baleno RS in India.

August 5, 2017-2018-Suzuki-Sport-1-600x362.jpg

Further details of the new Swift Sport will be revealed at the Suzuki press conference during the Show on Tuesday, September 12, 2017. Meanwhile, let us know your views about the new photographs and video through the comments section below.

Here is the detailed image gallery:

Motoroids Comments
Facebook Comments
(0 Comments)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. All the fields are required.

Sign in with Google
Galleries
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

McLaren 570S Spider - Image Gallery

Mumbai – Bhutan Road Trip In Audi A3 - Image Gallery

Ferrari GTC4Lusso - Image Gallery

Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin DCT Review - Image Gallery