India Bound Norton Atlas 650 Scrambler Revealed Through Renders

It’s no secret that Norton Motorcycles is working on a middleweight motorcycle for the developing market. Previous reports indicated that the British marque is working on a twin-cylinder, 650cc engine powered product that will be aimed at emerging markets such as India. In recent updates, Norton Motorcycles has revealed the first glimpse of the upcoming motorcycle, although in form of a render. Norton Motorcycles has released a render of a scrambler style motorcycle which will most likely be unveiled at the 2018 EICMA motorcycle show.

The motorcycle, as seen in the rendered images, will carry a dual purpose persona. The off-road character is emphasised by a tall-set front fender, wire-spoked wheel, dual-purpose tyres, sump guard, headlight grille and a high-set exhaust canister. A tall handlebar will offer comfortable ergonomics, both while sitting down or standing up while going off the tarmac. Other features include upside down telescopic front forks, monoshock suspension at the rear, LED headlight, LED blinkers, fly-screen, twin-pod instrument console and adventure style footpegs.

The motorcycle will use a parallel twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled 650cc engine which will most likely come mated to a six-speed transmission. Stopping power will be provided by dual disc brakes at the front and a single disc at the rear.

Norton Motorcycles had earlier announced a new partnership with Kinetic Group as the iconic British brand entered the Indian market. The pact was inked at the 2017 EICMA motorcycle show. Through this partnership, Norton Motorcycles will be assembled its motorcycles at Kinetic’s manufacturing facility in Maharashtra which would then be retailed in India along with other Asian markets which include Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Cambodia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam.