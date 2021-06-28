Suzuki Burgman Electric Patent Images Surface Online Revealing Key Details

Almost every manufacturer out there is pouring their resources into developing electric vehicles. The electric revolution is gaining more prominence with each passing day. When we talk about our country, it is the electric scooters that are leading the charge and one of the most hotly-anticipated electric scooters is the Suzuki Burgman Electric. The test mules of the Burgman electric have been snapped time and again and now, the patent images of the same have leaked online.

More details

As far as looks go, the Burgman electric is going to bear many similarities with its ICE counterpart but with blue accents splattered here and there, Suzuki is trying to differentiate the two.

The upcoming Suzuki Burgman Electric will have a set of features that are similar to Burgman Street 125. The design and all the curvatures are similar. There will be some differences as well. Which could be the front, equipped with a telescopic suspension and the rear will have dual shock absorbers, this will help in withstanding the weight of the battery. Alloy wheels will be similar to the IC version.

The internal mechanic will differ as this is an electric scooter. The patent picture reveals that this scooter will have a different electric motor set up. The usual setup is that the motor is fitted to the rear wheel but in this case, it is fitted under the seat. The battery is fitted to the motor via a chain drive set up. It is different from others, the reason behind this will purely focus on the weight distribution.

The expected feature list includes LED headlamps with LED taillights, fully digital instrument cluster with Smartphone/Bluetooth connectivity. Sometime back, Suzuki released Suzuki connect with features like WhatsApp alerts, SMS and CALL alerts, turn-by-turn indicator, charging percentage, riding status. These are likely to be there with the Burgman electric.

Suzuki has not revealed the powertrain details of the Burgman Street Electric scooter yet. However, the vehicle is likely to have a top-speed of around 65-70km/h and a maximum range of 75km per charge. There is no official statement regarding the pricing and the powertrain of the electric scooter. Once launched, the Electric Burgman will go against the likes of Ather 450x, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak.