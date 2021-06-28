Mahindra XUV700’s ‘Skyroof’ Teased; To Feature Segment’s Largest Panoramic Sunroof

Mahindra has officially started building the hype for the XUV700. The XUV700 has already garnered so much attention that it wouldn’t be wrong to tour it as the most hotly anticipated SUVs of recent times. A couple of days back, Mahindra posted a teaser for the XUV700 that highlighted its ‘Auto-booster’ headlamps and now, the homegrown carmaker has released another teaser. This time around, the feature in focus is the sunroof.

More details

The spy shots that surfaced on the internet confirmed that the XUV700 will get a large sunroof but now, the company is claiming that it will be termed as ‘Skyroof’ and is set to become the largest sunroof in its class.

It will most likely measure 1360 mm in length and 870 mm in width. Almost all its rivals including the likes of MG Hector, Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier and the Safari come equipped with a sunroof. The XUV700 is surely going to cause a ruckus in this highly competitive segment.

Auto-booster headlamps

Talking about the other feature Mahindra teased, the XUV700 will come equipped with ‘Auto-booster’ headlamps. The video shows that the XUV700 would automatically turn on an extra set of lights if it’s dark and the speedometer crosses 80 km/h. We don’t have the exact details about the ‘extra lights’ but this could be similar to the high beam assist seen in my luxury cars wherein the high beams are turn on and off automatically according to the conditions. This feature could work in conjunction with the heavily rumoured ADAS features which the SUV could offer.

The video also confirms in the end that the SUV will debut in 2021 itself. There are also rumours of the production to start by next month. There have been numerous XUV700 mules that are spotted all around the country and going by the recent spy pictures, the SUV looks closer to production spec. The Mahindra XUV700 will get 7 seats and AWD too will be offered as optional.

Powertrain options for the SUV include engines derived from the Thar such as the 2.0-litre turbo petrol unit and 2.2-litre diesel unit. Except both the engines to come in the automatic and manual transmission guise and higher state of tune which could be around 170-190hp. The XUV700 is said to be a successor of the ageing XUV500 but Mahindra hasn’t commented whether the XUV700 will replace it or compete in a segment higher.