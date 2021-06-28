2022 Ford Ecosport Facelift Spied For The First Time!

It looks like American automaker Ford Motors is gearing up to launch another facelift for their compact SUV Ecosport in the Indian market. The Ecosport is India’s one of the most popular compact SUV and is due for an update. The last update it received was around a year back, with some design tweaks and interior completely changed. Ford was in talks with Mahindra for a joint venture.

More details

If that would have happened, then the new Ecosport would be based on the XUV300 with the same engine options and the same platform. Anyways that’s not the case as the venture was called off earlier this year. Let us look at the leaked images to get an idea of how the facelift is going to look.

Aesthetic updates

This will probably be the last facelift, as the new Ecosport will be launched by 2023, as per reports. Looking at the images, the fascia of the car seems to get major changes. The front bumper looks more aggressive with new DRLs setup. The front grille is different in shape and also larger as compared to the current one. The alloy wheels also seem different than the current one. It has a 5 spoke design that completely changes the whole look of the car, which is great. There are no visible changes reserved for the rear end of the car.

Interior

Now coming to the interior, chances are, Ford isn’t going to tweak the cabin that much. The new one will likely be getting the same 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other features are rain-sensing wipers, push-button start, leather seats, Isofix child mounts, electronic mirrors. As far as safety is concerned, there will 6 airbags offered.

Engine

The 2022 Ford Ecosport is likely to get the same engine options. It will be equipped with a petrol and a diesel engine. The 1.5-Litre, 3-cylinder TiVCT petrol is capable to churn out 122 bhp of max power and 149 Nm of torque, this is considered to be the best in its segment. Now coming to the diesel, the 1.5L TDCi engine gives out 100 bhp of max power and 215 Nm of torque. Both engines will get a 5-speed manual gearbox option. Whereas the petrol will be getting a 6-speed automatic gearbox as an option.

Whenever this facelifted Ecosport will be out, it will compete with Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon.

Source: TeamBHP