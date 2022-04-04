Suzuki Avenis Gets A More Affordable Variant!

Suzuki has launched a new more affordable variant of its newest scooter on the block, the Avenis 125. The new base variant misses out on the Bluetooth connectivity option over the top-end variants. Other than this, there are no changes made to the scooter. Priced at ₹86,500, the scooter is now ₹1800 cheaper than the Race Edition and ₹1400 cheaper than the Ride Connect Edition. The Scooter is based on the Suzuki Access 125.

Suzuki Avenis: A brief Recap

Suzuki India definitely has the TVS nTorq 125 in its crosshair as the Avenis has a very sporty design philosophy. Avenis has a sharply styled front end that is highlighted by a neatly integrated LED headlamp. It also gets a small tinted visor upfront. The rear end too is very different from our standard gearless scooters that trod our streets. It gets a LED taillamp setup while the stubby exhaust will definitely catch your eye because of its humongous proportions.

The Avenis is powered by the same 125cc SEP engine that puts down 8.58HP @ 6,750 rpm and 10NM @ 5,500 rpm. We have already witnessed this engine powering the affairs in other Suzuki scooters like the Access 125 and the Burgman Street. It remains to be seen whether Suzuki has tinkered around with the engine character or does it retain the same engine tune.

To make the overall package more competitive, Suzuki has included a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster in the mix. Riders can connect their smartphones with the instrument cluster with the use of Suzuki’s Ride Connect app. The digital instrument cluster is loaded with a long list of readouts like missed call alerts, caller ID, SMS alerts, WhatsApp alerts, speed exceeding alerts, turn on turn navigation, and more! Other notable features include an external fuel filler cap, engine kill switch, side stand lock and a USB charger to charge your devices on the go.

The new scooter will be available in five colors including the Metallic Triton Blue color introduced as the Race Edition across India. This Race Edition variant will be equipped with Suzuki racing graphics. The Avenis is clearly the more exciting and youthful scooter in Suzuki’s range of 125cc scooters.