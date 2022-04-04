Here’s Your Chance To Buy Honda’s CB1000RR-R At A Massive Discount!

The Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade is a 1000cc beast that sits at the top of Honda’s line-up. Earlier, the price of the bike was 33L (ex. showroom) which made it very overpriced. However, there’s a huge price cut of ₹10 lakh now which results in a price of ₹23 lakh. The Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade competes with the BMW S1000RR. Currently, the bike is not in stock hence, dealerships will start accepting bookings once the new lot comes in.

A Brief Recap

At the heart of the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade is a 1000cc in-line four-cylinder engine, generating peak power of 160Kw @ 14,500rpm, with peak torque of 113Nm @ 12,500rpm. It uses an all-new Bore and Stroke (81mm x 48.5mm), the same as the MotoGP’s RC213V motorcycle. The pistons forged out of aluminium are the same material used in the RC213V and are now lighter by almost 5%. The improved Throttle-By-Wire (TBW) delivers a faster response enhancing the riding experience on the new Fireblade. It also comes with three default riding modes to change [Power (P), Engine Brake (EB) and Wheelie Control (W)].

Delivering maximum confidence to the rider is Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) which can be adjusted through 9 levels. It also adds Slip Rate Control to moderate rapid wheel spin. The electronics package also now includes Start Mode (Adjustable). The CBR1000RR-R is equipped with Showa’s new 3-level Honda Electronic Steering Damper (HESD) which is controlled by input from wheel speed sensors and IMU. With its large damping volume, the Showa 43mm Big Piston Fork (BPF) inverted telescopic fork effectively reduces hydraulic pressure generated under compression and extension.