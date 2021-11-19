Suzuki Avenis 125 vs Yamaha Ray ZR 125 vs TVS nTorq 125 vs Honda Grazia 125 vs Aprilia SR 125: Specs and Features Compared!

While almost all of us expected Suzuki to launch the Burgman Electric yesterday, the company pulled off a shocker by launching the Avenis. The Avenis 125 is basically a sporty scooter designed for the youth. Its styling and performance are all in touch with today’s generation, and Suzuki sees itself capturing the younger buyers through this offering. But this segment of 125cc scooters has many seasoned players in the game and it will be interesting to see how the Avenis 125 performs against them.

Today we have put together a comparison between the all-new Suzuki Avenis and its rivals: TVS Ntorq 125, Honda Grazia 125, Aprilia SR 125 and Yamaha Ray ZR 125.

Dimensions

While the Yamaha Ray ZR 125 might not be the most compact in design, it still is the lightest in the group, at 98Kg (with oil and a full fuel tank). Aprilia SR 125 is the bulkiest in terms of overall weight and in fact, dimensions.

Performance

All these scooters offer almost the same engine capacity, nearing 125cc. The most power is produced by Aprilia standing at 9.92PS and the most torque is produced by Honda Grazia 125 standing at 10.54Nm.

Features

As can be seen from above, TVS Ntorq 125 is the most feature-loaded, thanks to its digital console which has a multi-mode display, it shows ride stats, voice assist, last parked location assist also comes loaded with twin driving modes (Race & Street).

Price