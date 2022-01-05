Suzuki Avenis 125 Deliveries To Commence Soon

Suzuki India launched the Avenis 125 in India at a starting price of ₹86,700 ex-showroom. Apart from the standard variant, the Avenis 125 also comes in the race variant which is priced at ₹87,000 that comes draped in a Metallic Triton Blue shade. Following the launch, Suzuki started with test rides and bookings but not with the deliveries. Now, Suzuki will receive the scooter units by mid-January following which they will start with the deliveries which are expected to be by the end of January.

Quick recap

Suzuki India definitely has the TVS nTorq 125 in its crosshair as the Avenis has a very sporty design philosophy. Avenis has a sharply styled front end that is highlighted by a neatly integrated LED headlamp. It also gets a small tinted visor upfront. The rear end too is very different from our standard gearless scooters that trod our streets. It gets a LED tail lamp setup while the stubby exhaust will definitely catch your eye because of its humongous proportions.

The Avenis is powered by the same 125cc SEP engine that puts down 8.58HP @ 6,750 rpm and 10NM @ 5,500 rpm. We have already witnessed this engine powering the affairs in other Suzuki scooters like the Access 125 and the Burgman Street. It remains to be seen whether Suzuki has tinkered around with the engine character or does it retain the same engine tune. To make the overall package more competitive, Suzuki has included a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster in the mix. Riders can connect their smartphones with the instrument cluster with the use of Suzuki’s Ride Connect app.

The digital instrument cluster is loaded with a long list of readouts like missed call alerts, caller ID, SMS alert, WhatsApp alert, speed exceeding alert, turn on turn navigation, and more!. Other notable features include an external fuel filler cap, engine kill switch, side stand lock, and a USB charger to charge your devices on the go. The new scooter will be available in five colors including the Metallic Triton Blue color introduced as the Race Edition across India. This Race Edition variant will be equipped with Suzuki racing graphics.