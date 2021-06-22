Suzuki Australia To Introduce Jimny Lite Soon

We reported earlier that Suzuki is readying a longer version of the acclaimed Jimny that should ideally hit the showroom floors next year. The Jimny might be elusive for us but it is already racking up good sales numbers in the markets abroad. The latest reports suggest that Suzuki Australia is planning to launch a new variant for the Jimny which will be cheaper than the base variant.

Dubbed as ‘Jimny Lite’, the new variant will lose out on some key features to bring the costs down.

As this variant is placed below the base variant, it won’t be getting all the rad features. Features like the 7-inch infotainment system will be exchanged with a normal radio/cd player. As far as the exterior is concerned, the alloys will be replaced by 15-inch steel rims. There will be no fog lamps, halogen projector headlamps or plastic-covered ORVMs.

Moreover, there will be no automatic transmission option but only a 5-speed manual. The same 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, petrol engine with 104hp/130Nm will be provided in the Suzuki Jimny Lite. 4×4 will be available with the Jimny Lite. This variant is expected to reduce the waiting periods and at the same time, lower the price of the vehicle. Currently, Jimny’s starting price in Australia is Rs 15.86 lakh. With the Lite coming in, expect this figure to be closer to Rs 12 lakh, ex-showroom.

As we mentioned earlier, Suzuki is currently working on an LWB version of the Jimny which will come with a 5-door configuration and the same was spied sometime back. It is being assumed that the Jimny Lite will have a 300 mm longer wheelbase than the three-door Jimny. This will certainly help in easing up more space on the inside, further making the egress and ingress easier.

Visually speaking, the overall silhouette and the design philosophy of the Jimny LWB will remain largely similar to the 3-door version. But it could incorporate some aesthetic changes so the onlookers will be able to differentiate between a 3-door version and the 5-door version. The LWB Jimny is expected to get launched sometime next year. Suzuki cannot launch it this year because they currently have their hands full with increasing the supply of the three-door Jimny.