Next-Gen Mahindra Scorpio Interior Spied; Key Details Emerge

Mahindra Scorpio has been around for a long time and just like its siblings, its main USP is its ruggedness. Despite feeling a little outdated, the Scorpio still manages to sell in good numbers, hinting that we Indians are very fond of it. Mahindra has been working on the next-gen Scorpio for quite some time now and the test mules have shown their face time and again. Ideally, it should have already landed on the showroom floors but the ongoing pandemic has definitely screwed up with the launch timeline.

The next-gen Scorpio could arrive later this year or sometime next year but the reason why we have assembled here today is that a new set of spy pictures has surfaced on the internet that showcases the interior of the new Scorpio in all its glory.

The first and foremost thing that you would notice has to be the premium quotient of the cabin. The seats of the test mule are wrapped in dual-tone leatherette upholstery with tan brown and black colours, lending it an upmarket feel. The dashboard layout is also completely redesigned and looks a lot different than what we have seen on the upcoming XUV700.

Although the size of the touchscreen isn’t official, it seems to be around 8-inch. It also gets a multifunctional steering wheel with a flat bottom. Other expected features are an electric sunroof, 2-zone climate control, cubby holes, Type-C charging ports, chromed knobs and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

In 2021, Scorpio will receive a generational update, and again everything will be new, right from the design, platform, interiors and even the name. From the previously spied test mules, it is clear that the Scorpio will be longer and wider meaning there will be more room inside. It looks mean and built for abuse in its tall, boxy frame.

It will be underpinned by an all-new platform, that underpins the Thar as well. Under the hood, it will get a 2.0L, mStallion turbo petrol engine which should make more than 150HP and a 2.2L mHawk diesel engine which should deliver around 160HP of peak power. It will be mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic unit. This platform should also offer very good safety ratings for the new-gen Scorpio. We surely can’t wait for this one!

Image source