Upcoming Bikes In 2022: Here’s Everything You Need To Know!

For motorcycle enthusiasts, the year 2022 is all set to be a treat! With tons of new launches lined up for the year, there will be something new for everyone. From EVs to cruisers to performance bikes, we are going to cover it all. Let’s take a look at some of the most prominent launches for the year in the two-wheeler segment:

Yezdi

Recently, Yezdi posted a teaser on their youtube channel showcasing both its upcoming bikes which will be launching on 13th January 2022. The video shows us an ADV motorcycle and a scrambler motorcycle. Talking about the performance it is possible that we get to see the same engine on Yezdi as we have seen in JAWA, and if so there won’t be any problems with the performance. While the Scrambler could get the 290cc engine that puts out 27PS of power and 27Nm of torque, the Adventure variant might just get the 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 30.64PS of power and 32.74Nm of torque. Price and performance figures will be confirmed at the launch.

Royal Enfield Scram 411

There is no doubt that Royal Enfield has a couple of bikes lined up for the launch in 2022, one of which is Scram 411. The Scram 411 is a slightly road-biassed version of the Himalayan for those who prefer on-road riding dynamics more than outright off-road capabilities. On the mechanical side, Scram 411 will have the same engine as the Himalayan which is a 411 cc single-cylinder air-cooled SOHC four-stroke engine producing a maximum power output of 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm of peak torque and is connected to a five-speed transmission.

Honda CB300R BS6

Honda launched the BS6 version of CB300R at IBW. The 2022 CB300R will be manufactured in India and it is set to launch in the coming weeks soon. Ahead of its launch, we got details about the BS6 engine power figures. The BS6 engine will be responsible for churning out 22.9 kW / 30.7 hp of power at 9,000 rpm. Despite the BS 6 update, the new model will deliver a slightly higher power output. The transmission duties are still handled by a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

Ducati Streetfighter

Ducati will be launching 11 motorcycles in India this year. Bikes like Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro (a special edition revealed at the Ducati World Premiere a few months ago) will be followed by Panigale V2 Troy Bayliss Edition (which wears a livery inspired by the 996R on which Troy Bayliss won his very first WSBK title in 2001), Multistrada V2 (which is an evolution of the Multistrada 950), and the Scrambler 800 Urban Motard, Streetfighter V4 SP, Streetfighter V2, Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, XDiavel Poltrona Frau, DesertX and Panigale V4 SP. The Streetfighter V2 will make its India debut, the V2’s 955cc Superquadro L-twin motor has also been returned slightly to suit the naked. It makes 153PS and 101.4Nm of torque.

Triumph Tiger 1200

Triumph recently break the cover off their new ADV motorcycle the Tiger 1200. Triumph India has satiated with the pre-booking for Tiger 1200. The Tiger 1200 can be had in as many as 5 variants including the road-oriented variants like the GT, GT Pro, and GT Explorer. The new 1160cc engine brings a major step up in performance with 150PS peak power at 9,000rpm, 9PS up on the previous generation. The torque is also significantly higher than the previous generation, with 130 Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm, 8Nm up on the previous engine.

Harley Davidson

Harley Davidson recently announced their 2022 lineup with additional all-new models that will be introduced on January 26 at its World Premiere Event. The new Harley Davidson lineup will include Sportster S, Pan America 1250, Heritage Classic 114, Fat Boy, Fat Bob, Iron 883, Road King, Street Glide Special, and Road Glide Special.

KTM RC390

After launching the updated RC200, KTM is all set to launch the updated RC390 soon this month. A recent video by Rok Bagoros – a well-known stunt rider, gives us the first look at the all-new RC 390. Now, Rok did mention that the bike is a prototype and the production bike will be 95% like this one. The new RC 390 will be powered by the 375 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 44 hp and 37 Nm torque. In terms of design, the RC 390 draws inspiration from its bigger sibling the RC 60 MotoGP edition. There will be a new color scheme on offer in the guise of KTM Orange and Atlantic Blue.

Electric Motorcycles

On the Electric Motorcycle side, we know about 2 bike launches at the moment and more launches to be followed. The Two motorcycles are the Tork Kartos and Ultraviollete F77. Talking about the Tork Kartos which will be launching in the last week of January 2022. Powered by lithium-ion batteries, the Kratos, an electric motorcycle, is engineered to travel at a top speed of 100 km/h, and runs 100 km on a single charge.

The battery can be charged up to 80% in an hour. The Ultraviollete F77 will be launched and will be rolled out in the market in March 2022. The F77 is a high-tech, high-performance motorcycle built with principles used in the aviation industry. With an acceleration of 0-60 in 2.9 seconds, top speed of 140 km/h, and a range of 150 km on a single charge.

For regular updates, follow us on Instagram here.