TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition Launched In Yellow And Black

The TVS Ntorq came like a breath of fresh air amidst the sea of utilitarian and practical gearless scooters. TVS hit the bull’s eye and delivered a product which the millennials wanted. Ever since its inception, the Ntorq has remained a formidable contender in the 125cc gearless scooter segment and catering to the public’s demand, TVS Motor Company, today introduced a new colour for TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition – Yellow & Black. The Race Edition is currently available in Red & Black colour.

The TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition Yellow & Black comes with race-tuned fuel-injection (RT-Fi) technology boasting of Better Real Throttle Feel. Launched in 2019, the TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition (Red & Black) received an overwhelming response from the target audience.

TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition currently features in the Top 10 scooters in India, a rare feat for a variant. Among the 5 lakh happy customers of the brand, the Race Edition owns a substantial place as a bestseller. The TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition comes with signature LED DRLs and LED headlamp. Additionally, it is equipped with the hazard lamp which can be enabled by a red-coloured hazard switch. The vibrant chequered flag graphics along with the ‘Race Edition’ emblem on the scooter accentuates the TVS Racing pedigree. The scooter comes in a three-tone combination of matte black, metallic black and metallic yellow colour.

The scooter is paired to an exclusive application – TVS Connect and the race edition users can access special race-inspired User Interface. The two-wheeler comes with 124.8cc engine which churns out a maximum power of 6.9 kW at 7000 RPM and maximum torque of 10.5 Nm at 5500 RPM. TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition Yellow & Black is priced at Rs. 74,365 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS Motor Company recently announced a service programme for its esteemed customers titled ‘Expert on Wheels’. Through this programme, periodic maintenance service will be provided to customers at their doorsteps. The programme will be available in over 300 dealerships across the country and help customers avail their service as per schedule. To ensure customer safety at the dealerships, the company has directed the dealers to follow thorough sanitisation protocol and mandatory PPE suit for the staff. The dealers are also utilising thermal scanning and enabling digital payments to ensure minimum contact.

Through the lockdown, TVS Motor Company endeavoured that customer service helplines like a toll-free number, customer care email id and Road Side Assistance (RSA) continue to be accessible to all customers. The free service, warranty and AMC services in the duration of lockdown were also extended. The company attended breakdown vehicles at the residence of over 6000 customers during the lockdown. Free service and breakdown assistance were provided to over 2600 essential service providers such as Police and Medical Practitioners. TVS Motor Company is a customer-centric company, and they believe that it is their priority to minimise inconvenience to their valued customers during these challenging times.