Studds Launches Thunder D6 Helmet at INR 1795

When it comes to homegrown helmet manufacturers, Studds is a renowned name and has been in the game for quite some time now. It has now unveiled its new Thunder D6 Decor helmet, which according to their press statement is their reaffirmation to their commitment to rider safety and comfort. The Thunder D series is a popular offering from Studds. And the D6 decor is no different. It packs a flurry of impressive bits and features.

Thunder D6 is available in 8 colour options with a Matte black base – Orange, Yellow, Red and Blue and a black base – Orange, Yellow, Red and Blue to opt from. It is available in 3 different basic sizes – Medium ( 570mm ), Large ( 580mm ) and Extra Large ( 600mm ) to make it suitable to all kinds of riders.

Talking about the impressive bits, the Thunder D6 is an aerodynamically designed full-face helmet with a mirror visor. It packs features like Higher impact outer shell, a UV resistant paint, regulated density EPS ( extended polystyrene ), dynamic ventilation system with top vents and hot air exhaust at the back, hypoallergenic liner, quick release visor and a chin strap.

The quick-release visor enables convenient visor change for the rider when required while the dynamic ventilation system helps in even airflow through and dissipates the heat. The aerodynamic design reduces drag at higher velocities, and allow for a better, less draggy riding experience.

The soft inner padding with a very premium quality fabric allows for enhanced comfort and the hypoallergenic liner keeps those allergies & infections at bay that might arise due to extended riding period and constant contact with damp on a typical Indian rainy/hot day. The UV resistant paint job keeps intact the long-lasting rich finish of the paint and protects from the harmful UV radiations, a very impressive feature indeed, especially in a Summer like ours.

Studds commands a serious reputation in not just India, but around the globe, across markets and more so amongst the lovers of motorcycles. The Thunder D6 Decor is priced at INR 1795. With an aggressive price offering, the quality, reliability and reputation of Studds and the abundance of impressive features it packs in, Studds seemingly got themselves another shot in their already powerful armour.