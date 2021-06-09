STG Tracker’s Custom RE Interceptor 650 Scrambler Looks Ready For Some Good ‘Ol Trail Bashing

Although customization houses around the world go wild with their imaginations while customizing a Royal Enfield, Scramblers remain an absolute favourite. We have come across a plethora of modified Interceptor 650 turned into a Scrambler so far but needless to say, we are yet to get tired of the trend. It is safe to say that Royal Enfield has certainly struck gold with the custom scene when it comes to the Interceptor 650. What we have today with us could be the cleanest, most well-put-together scrambler build based on the Royal Enfield Interceptor.

Argentina-based custom motorcycle builders STG Tracker has unveiled its own scrambler build based on the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.

The aesthetics of the build seem clearly inspired by the Triumph Scramblers. The customization house has retained the fuel tank, frame as well as the engine, to make it evident that it is indeed a Royal Enfield underneath. Scramblers might be bare-bone in their approach but they are absolutely rugged and the same philosophy has been applied here as well. The modifications aren’t skin deep but nevertheless, they are aesthetically pleasing.

This custom Scrambler makes do with knobby tires that should increase its off-road cred by a substantial margin. The front end is highlighted by a custom raised fender and headlight protector grille. To protect the engine, the folks over at STG Tracker have also thrown in a bash plate.

The seat is a custom unit finished in tan leather, with a minimalistic tail section with a custom taillight. The bike also sits a lot taller thanks to the raised suspension and knobby tires. Plus, that custom side-mounted exhaust system is simply a sight to behold.

We have said it time and again, that the 650 twins are one of the most important products in the company’s lineup. They shot the company to a worldwide fame and showed us what RE is capable of. One of the prime reasons why the 650 twins are lauded around the world is because of their versatility. Royal Enfield knows it too, the reason why they are planning to launch a host of new motorcycles based on the 650 platform.