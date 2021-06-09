Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Is The Latest Addition To The Hypercar’s Lineup

If rewriting history of automobiles was an art, Bugatti would surely be considered as one of the greatest artists in the whole world. The Bugatti Chiron is a fine example of modern-day automobile engineering and is extreme in every aspect imaginable. If you think that the standard Chiron could make do with a bit more oomph and a bit more sass, behold the recently unveiled Chiron Super Sport. As the moniker suggests, the Chiron Super Sport pays homage to the 1931 Type 55 Super Sport, the 1993 EB 110 Super Sport and the 2010 Veyron Super Sport.

More details

Based on the Chiron Super Sport 300+ edition, the new addition to the Chiron’s line-up will see a production run of just 30 units and will enter production in early 2022.

Aesthetics

For aerodynamic performance, the rear has grown by approximately 25 centimeters to hold the laminar flow to the bodywork for as long as possible. Bugatti designers also enlarged the diffuser cross-section, pushing the diffuser’s trailing edge higher and thereby reducing the rear’s trailing surface by 44 percent. As a result, the slipstream and wind resistance generated are significantly reduced. Even from afar, the Chiron Super Sport is unmistakable due to its repositioned tailpipe configuration. To boost the effect of the diffuser and give it more space, Bugatti has shifted the otherwise central exhaust system to the side, with the pipes aligned vertically. The exhaust system also sounds deeper and richer.

On the Chiron Super Sport, features like side air curtains alongside the air intakes result in improved airflow from the front to the wheel arches, keeping it as close to the side of the vehicle. For even greater exclusivity, new aluminum wheels in a five-Y-spoke design are available only for the Chiron Super Sport. These new Super Sport wheels are also available in a diamond-cut option. The Chiron Pur Sport’s iconic magnesium wheels, which further reduce the weight of the unsprung mass, are also available as an option.

Performance

Bugatti thoroughly overhauled the 8.0-liter W16 engine for the Chiron Super Sport, boosting its performance by 100 PS to 1,176 kW/1,600 PS. At the same time, the vehicle weight was reduced by a further 23 kilograms. The engineers made modifications to the turbochargers, oil pump, and cylinder head with valve train, as well as to the transmission and clutch. With the improved performance created by larger turbochargers with more efficient compressor wheels, the seven-gear dual-clutch transmission at full load and full speed transitions from sixth to seventh gear at 403 km/h. The Chiron Super Sport accelerates from 0 to 200 km/h in 5.8 seconds and to 300 km/h in 12.1 seconds. The Chiron Super Sport accelerates from 0 to 400 km/h seven percent quicker than a Chiron. Seventh gear boasts 3.6 percent longer transmission.

Chassis

Bugatti developed a new chassis specifically for the Chiron Super Sport’s high speeds and new aerodynamics. The steering systems and dampers create a firmer and more rigid connection to the vehicle from the driving feel, resulting in tighter steering for smoother steering movements.

Harder springs stabilize the entire vehicle at top speed, and the engineers additionally also retuned the electronically controlled chassis. It regulates the settings in real-time in a matter of six milliseconds and adapts to the driving behavior. There is a choice of four driving modes – EB, Handling, Autobahn, and Top Speed.