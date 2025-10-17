Steelbird SBH-32 Aeronautics: Smart, Safe & Stylish for the Modern Rider

Introduction
Steelbird is taking helmet technology up a notch with the launch of its SBH-32 Aeronautics, blending safety, comfort, and smart connectivity in one sleek package. Designed for the new-age rider, it’s more than just headgear — it’s your on-road companion.
Highlights & Key Features
Let’s look at what makes the SBH-32 Aeronautics stand out:
- Bluetooth 5.2 Connectivity: Seamlessly connects to two devices at once, letting riders handle calls, navigation, and music effortlessly.
- Impressive Battery Life: 48 hours of talk time and a massive 110-hour standby ensure long journeys stay connected.
- In-Built Intercom: Allows rider-to-rider communication up to 20 meters — perfect for group rides.
- Voice Assistant Support: Works with Siri and Google Assistant for hands-free convenience.
The helmet also features high-impact ABS shell, ISI certification, and dual-layer padding for better protection and comfort.
Design & Comfort
The SBH-32 doesn’t just perform — it looks the part. Available in multiple colour options, it gets a clear visor, aerodynamic design, and well-ventilated interiors that make long rides effortless. The fit feels snug yet breathable, ideal for daily commuters and weekend explorers alik
Pricing & Availability
|Variant
|Price (INR)
|Key Feature
|SBH-32 Aeronautics
|₹5,449
|Bluetooth 5.2, 48-hr talk time
Available online and across Steelbird’s retail network, it’s a solid deal for riders looking for a mix of tech, safety, and value.
Speaking about the launch, Mr. Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd., said,
“The SBH-32 Aeronautics is more than a helmet — it’s a step forward in smart riding. With advanced Bluetooth connectivity and global safety certification, we’re combining innovation and protection for Indian roads.”
Conclusion
The Steelbird SBH-32 Aeronautics is proof that helmets have entered the smart era. It’s practical, stylish, and keeps you connected on the move — all while doing what it should: keeping you safe. For anyone who loves their rides long and loud, this one’s worth strapping on.