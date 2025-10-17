5 Lakh Trees Planted in Pune’s IONIQ Forest by Hyundai

Quick Highlights
- 5 lakh trees planted, aiming for 10 lakh in total
- Expected to absorb 63,000 tons of CO₂ over five years
- Over 100 tribal community members engaged in green jobs
- Dense, biodiverse forest created using the Miyawaki method
Introduction
Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) has hit a major milestone in Pune with 5 lakh trees planted at the IONIQ Forest in Dange Chowk. The larger goal? 10 lakh trees across 90.5 acres — making it one of Maharashtra’s biggest urban green projects. Started on World Environment Day 2025, the forest is about more than just planting trees. It’s about cleaner air, thriving wildlife, and local communities benefiting from green jobs.
The event was attended by key dignitaries including Shri Sunil Shelke, Hon’ble Member of Legislative Assembly, Maval Constituency, Pune; Shri Vishwajit Shrirang Barne; Dr. Ratikant Navtake, Asst Commissioner, Department of Animal Husbandry, Tathwade, Pune; Mr. Jeongick Lee, Function Head – Corporate Affairs, HMIL; Mr. Shyamkumar Singh, Function Lead, Production (Pune), HMIL; and other representatives from HMIL and Oriearth Nature Foundation.
A Forest That Grows Fast
The IONIQ Forest uses the Miyawaki method, known for creating dense, fast-growing forests. With 41 native tree species, it attracts birds, insects, and small animals, turning the area into a mini-ecosystem.
Why it matters:
- Climate Impact: Absorbs an estimated 63,000 tons of CO₂ in five years.
- Community Jobs: Supports over 100 tribal workers with sustainable livelihoods.
- Biodiversity: Encourages wildlife and strengthens the local ecosystem.
- Water Care: Rainwater harvesting and check dams keep the soil and groundwater healthy.
Voices from the Ground
Shri Sunil Shelke, MLA of Maval, said:
“This initiative is a powerful demonstration of corporate responsibility aligned with environmental stewardship. I congratulate the team behind this effort and encourage more such partnerships for a sustainable tomorrow.”
Puneet Anand, AVP – Corporate Affairs, HMIL, shared:
“Hyundai Motor India Limited is driving the IONIQ Forest program – a nationwide greening and afforestation effort spanning Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. This initiative is our way of giving back – not just to the environment, but to the communities we serve. Through the Miyawaki method, in Maharashtra we are creating a dense, biodiverse forest that supports local livelihoods, fosters community engagement, and promotes long-term sustainability.”
Learning and Legacy
Once complete, the forest will welcome schools and locals for educational tours. The idea is to teach sustainability while letting people experience nature up close.
This project is part of HMIF’s larger effort in Maharashtra, supporting not just the environment, but also healthcare, road safety, and social welfare.
Conclusion
The IONIQ Forest is a living example of what’s possible when communities and companies work together. With 5 lakh trees thriving and 5 lakh more on the way, Pune is getting a greener, healthier heart. One sapling at a time, the city is transforming — and the best part? This is only the beginning.