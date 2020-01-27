Sri Lanka’s First Electric Supercar Is Making Its Way To The 2020 Geneva Motor Show

At the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, the Vega EVX will take the stage as Sri Lanka’s first all-electric Supercar. Powered by a 40 kWh, 540 V liquid-cooled battery pack which puts out 804 hp peak power and 760 Nm peak torque, the supercar reportedly does zero to 100 kmph in just 3.1 seconds and gets an estimated driving range of 250 kilometres. Built by Colombo-based Vega Innovations, it is South Asia’s first electric supercar.

The car embarked on its journey to Switzerland from the port of Colombo, a central hub for shipping companies in the South Asian region. Handling the delicate job of transporting the car is A.P. Moller – Maersk, the integrated container logistics company. The car started its journey from the Vega Innovations workshop in the heart of the city and is currently en route Port Rotterdam in the Netherlands from where it will continue all the way to Geneva.

As part of its end-to-end integrated logistics offerings, Maersk aims to provide logistics on landside in addition to the ocean which includes various aspects such as road and rail transportation, documentation, insurances among a lot of other products. Realising this strategy, Maersk Lanka took up the requirements set out by Vega Innovations wherein their electric supercar had to be transported from the workshop it was built in, to the exhibition centre in Geneva and back.

As a part of the solution, Maersk Lanka’s team will manage the entire product journey including Booking Management, Intermodal & Ocean transportation for landside and waterside movement, Warehousing, Customs House Brokerage and regulatory documentation, Value Protect (cargo protection from logistics-related risks), labour management for loading and unloading, as well as third party insurance. This simplification of logistics makes Maersk the single company to deal with for the entire journey of its cargo as well as its reverse logistics. Furthermore, the solution will help the manufacturer in streamlining its overall logistics through the entire journey, cutting down several intermediaries, ensuring the safety of cargo and expediting of backend processes.

Commenting on opting Maersk as their logistics partner, Harsha Subasinghe, CodeGen Group CEO and founder of Vega Innovations, said “Shipping of a high-value supercar involves various logistical challenges. It requires a full-service solution with one point of contact from beginning to end to increase the efficiency and lower the workload. Vega EVX is a result of six years of determination of a steadfast team and we are truly relaxed to have found a reliable and trusted end-to-end logistics partner in Maersk to execute this project. The entire journey is being supervised with dedicated teams that constantly monitor our cargo giving full visibility into real-time tracking and this really gives us peace of mind.”