SPIED: MY2018 KTM RC390 Snapped By Motoroids Reader

The 2018 KTM RC390 is being tested and a test mule of the motorcycle was recently snapped by one of our readers. The motorcycle isn’t too different from the 2017 model and it even comes with the same colours and graphics.

So what’s different on the MY2018 motorcycle? As seen in the past, KTM always integrates customer feedback to improve its products with minor tweaks and the same will be implemented on the MY2018 RC390. What’s interesting though is the fact that those tyres don’t seem to be the stock Metzeler M5s that come standard on the RC390. We couldn’t figure out the brand of those tyres. If you did, do let us know through the comments section.

There would be NO mechanical changes to the MY2018 RC390 and the motorcycle will continue to use the 373.2cc single cylinder, 4 stroke, liquid cooled BS-IV compliant engine which will continue to deliver 43 PS of power and 36 Nm of torque.

The MY2018 KTM RC390 will most likely reach the showrooms in the coming months and we’ll have a clearer picture of what’s upgraded on the new model. We’ll keep you posted with all the latest updates as and when they’re available. Meanwhile, let us know your views about the MY2018 KTM RC390 through the comments section below.