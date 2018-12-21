SPIED: Interior Details of Hyundai’s Sub-4-Metre SUV, Codenamed QXi

Hyundai has been ruling the compact SUV segment with the Creta. The Korean carmaker may take that formula in the sub-4-metre segment. While we have seen the exterior spy shots of the vehicle, we now have some spy shots revealing the interior details of the car. As expected, the interior of the car is more towards the premium side. With the XUV 300 on the way which also is aimed towards the premium side, the QXi seems to be a worthy competitor. The front seats of the QXi are finished in fabric and are contoured to hug the driver and passenger providing sufficient support and comfort.

The images in these spy shots are that of an international spec model and feature an all-black theme. Considering the preferences of the Indian market, expect Hyundai to offer a dual tone dashboard with the car when launched. Apart from that features like a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control and other Hyundai goodies will definitely make their way in the SUV. Seen in earlier spy shots are an unconventional headlight assembly wherein the DRLs are on the top-end of the bonnet and the actual headlights are integrated into the front bumper.

We also expect the petrol and diesel engines from the i20 to find their way under the bonnet of the QXi. The Hyundai i20 comes with 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.4-litre diesel unit. The petrol unit is good for 82 hp at 6,000 rpm and 115 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The oil burner generates 89 hp at 4,000 rpm and 220 Nm of torque which is spread from 1,500 to 2,750 rpm. Both these engines can be expected to come with both manual and automatic transmission options. Once out, the car will go against the likes of the Ford Ecosport, Tata Nexon and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Below are images of the concept car the QXi is based on which was showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year.

