In a Journey of 18 Years Honda 2Wheelers Cross the 40 Million Sales Milestone

Having achieved more than 40 million sales in a span of 18 years, Honda 2Wheelers has become the first and only two-wheeler company to do so. Honda has made a strong impact on the Indian market history by doing so. We congratulate Honda on achieving this milestone and look forward to many more in the future. Let us take this moment to mark some important milestone in the history of the company. Making its debut in the Indian market in 1999, the company began its journey with the humble Activa. Since then, the company has seen exponential growth. While it took them about 14 years to get the first 20 million customers, the next 20 million sales were achieved in a matter of 4 years. Below is a timeline of the company’s milestones over the years.

Year Milestone 1999 – Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) is incorporated 2001 – First plant in Manesar starts production. The first model Activa makes debut 2002 -Honda starts exports from India 2004 – Enters the motorcycle market with 150cc CB Unicorn

– Becomes No. 1 brand in scooter segment led by Activa 2006 – Diversifies in the motorcycle segment with launch of 125cc CB Shine 2008 – Only two-wheeler company to continue to grow double-digit in the time of world economic slowdown 2009 – Introduces Combi-Brake System with Equalizer technology – An industry First 2011 – Inaugurates 2nd manufacturing plant at Tapukara (Rajasthan) of 1.2 million units capacity 2012 – Becomes Only Honda in Indian Two-wheeler Industry

– Enters mass motorcycle segment with 110cc Dream Yuga

– Akshay Kumar associates with Honda as First brand ambassador

– New Technical Centre with integrated SEDBQ function inaugurated 2013 – Inaugurates 3rd plant at Narsapura (Karnataka) with 1.2 million units capacity

– Honda Eco Technology (HET) introduced for improved mileage 2014 – Expands capacity at 3rd manufacturing plant to 1.8 million units 2015 – Launches 15 new models in 2015

– First Make in India big bike CBR 650F launched. 2016 – Inaugurates 4th manufacturing plant at Vithalapur (Gujarat) of 1.2 million units’ capacity

– Honda 2Wheeler India sales cross 5 million mark annually for first year 2017 – Expands capacity at 3rd manufacturing plant to 2.4 million units, total capacity reaches 6.4 million units

annually at four plants

– Iconic Activa becomes India’s No. 1 selling two-wheeler 2018 – Historic 40 million cumulative sales milestone achieved

– Announced investment of INR 6.3 billion in Honda’s Vithalapur Plant in Gujarat

– Scooterization escalates to 25 million Honda scooter sales

– Exports cross 2 million mark

– India’s top selling two-wheeler Activa breached historic 20 million customer mark

– CB Shine crossed the 7 million customer base mark

-Honda launches its biggest and 100% digital customer loyalty program ‘Honda Joy Club’ – a two-

wheeler industry first!