Spidey Arrives To The Red Carpet In The New Audi A8 At The World Premier Of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

The 2002 Spider-Man (played by Tobey Maguire) struggled to buy a used car to impress Mary Jane Watson but the 2017 Spidey (played by Tom Holland) has a new friend, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr). You would’ve already seen Peter Parker take his DMV driving test in Stark’s new Audi prototype but it appears that Spidey hasn’t returned the luxury sedan to the genius billionaire playboy philanthropist.

The world premier of the latest Marvel movie, ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ saw the new Audi A8 in Los Angeles alongside many Hollywood stars. Tom Holland, who stars as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, was chauffeured down the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau arrived together in a black Audi R8 Spyder.

You May Like – New Audi R8 Spyder V10 Plus Packs 610PS Of Power

The new Audi A8 is scheduled to be unveiled on on July 11, 2017 at the Audi Summit in Barcelona. Normally, Audi’s Technical Development team conceals their prototypes with a special adhesive foil with a camouflaged pattern of black and white swirls. However, this time Audi Design developed a new camouflage foil with a Spider-Man design specifically for the appearance on the red carpet at the world premiere of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’. The traditional swirl design has been modified to incorporate spider webs on the vehicle doors and within the signature rings.

As aforementioned, the new Audi A8 will be unveiled to the public on July 11, 2017 at the Audi Summit in Barcelona. Meanwhile, ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, featuring the new Audi A8, can be seen in movie theaters worldwide in July.