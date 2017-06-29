Fourth Generation Honda City Crosses 2.5 Lakh Sales Milestone

The Honda City, the best-selling sedan from Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) has reached another milestone in its journey in India. The 4th Generation City, which was launched in January 2014 has achieved sales volume of over 2.5 lakh units in just 30 months, making it the best-selling City ever from Honda. Apart from the petrol engine, the 4th Generation City received an all-new i-DTEC diesel engine and a new-generation CVT transmission technology.

Cumulatively, Honda City achieved sales of more than 6.8 lakh units in the Indian market. India is the largest and the most important market for the Honda City and accounts for over 25% of City’s worldwide sales. Globally, the Honda City has registered cumulative sales of over 3.5 million units in more than 60 countries. Of this, over 1 Million units are attributed to the 4th Generation City.

You May Like – New 2017 Honda City Facelift Review : Pithy Progression

Speaking about the milestone achieved by Honda City in India, Yoichiro Ueno, President & CEO, Honda Cars India, said that the sedan is an important pillar of Honda’s business and success in India. With its new-generation technologies, the 4th Generation City meets the customers’ aspirations for a premium product, he further added.

The fourth generation Honda City comes equipped with features such as Keyless entry, Electric Sunroof, Steering Mounted Audio and Bluetooth handsfree, 17.7 cm touchscreen infotainment system called the Digipad, Reverse Camera & Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Automatic Air-conditioner, leather seats, 16inch diamond alloy wheels and safety at its best with ABS (Anti-lock braking system) with EBD, & Airbags.

The 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine powered City comes mated with Honda’s CVT transmission with 7-speed paddle shifters and delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 18 kmpl. Mated to the 5-speed manual transmission, the sedan delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 17.4 kmpl. The 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine powered City mated to a 6-speed manual transmission is claimed to return 25.6 km to a litre.