Specs & Price Comparison: Honda City Vs Hyundai Verna Vs Maruti Ciaz Vs VW Vento Vs Skoda Rapid

The fifth-generation Honda City has finally been launched after a lot of delays. The sedan was initially supposed to be launched way back in March early this year. However, the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown decided to play spoilsport and the Japanese auto giant had no option but to defer it.

With the launch finally taking place, we have all the products in the C-segment sedan space updated to their latest specs in the Indian market. In its new avatar, will the Honda City be able to retain its top spot against competition from the likes of Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid? Let us find out.

Engine & Transmission

Petrol Honda City 2020 Hyundai Verna Maruti Ciaz Skoda Rapid Volkswagen Vento Engine 1.5-litre 1.5-litre/ 1.0-litre turbo 1.5-litre 1.0-litre turbo 1.0-litre turbo Power 121PS 115PS/ 120PS 105PS 110PS 110PS Torque 145Nm 144Nm/ 172Nm 138Nm 175Nm 175Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 7-step CVT 6-speed MT, CVT/, 7-speed DCT (turbo) 5-speed MT/ 4-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT (To be launched) 6-speed MT/ AT Fuel Economy 17.8kmpl/ 18.4kmpl N.A. 20.65kmpl/ 20.04kmpl 18.97kmpl 17.69kmpl

Honda’s new and improved version of the 1.5-litre petrol i-VTEC engine in the 2020 City makes it the most powerful in its segment, with 1PS more than the 120PS Hyundai Verna Turbo. Honda has mated its 1.5-litre petrol unit to a new 6-speed manual and a 7-step CVT. The Skoda-VW TSI unit is the torquiest option here, although the Verna Turbo has the most advanced dual-clutch automatic option of the lot. The Vento is offered with the standard 6-speed manual gearbox along with the option a torque converter automatic transmission. Currently, Rapid only provides the manual unit but it will soon offer a 6-speed automatic unit.

Diesel Honda City 2020 Hyundai Verna Engine 1.5-litre 1.5-litre Power 100PS 115PS Torque 200Nm 250Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Fuel Economy 24.1kmpl N.A.

Dimensions

In terms of dimension, the new Honda City stands apart from the rest. So much that it can even compete with the sedans from one segment higher. In fact, it is comparable to the older-gen Civic which was on sale in India. The rest of the lot falls in a similar category more or less with the Ciaz noticeably a lot longer at 4490mm. In the width and height as well, the City trumps the rest of the sedans. In terms of boot space, it is also the new City which offers a class-leading space of 506 litres followed closely by Vento at 494 litres.

Measurements Honda City 2020 Hyundai Verna Maruti Ciaz Skoda Rapid Volkswagen Vento Length 4549mm 4440mm 4490mm 4413mm 4390mm Width 1748mm 1729mm 1730mm 1699mm 1699mm Height 1489mm 1475mm 1485mm 1466mm 1467mm Wheelbase 2600mm 2600mm 2650mm 2552mm 2553mm

Features

In terms of features, the new City and Verna give each other a run for their money and pip the rest of the competition by a fair distance. All the top-end variants of this segment get some common features such as automatic climate control, rear AC vents and a touchscreen infotainment system. In terms of safety, dual airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors are standard across all the variants in all these models. The new Verna and City, however, offer 6 airbags for their top-spec variants. Also, only the City and the Verna offer dedicated in-car connectivity technology while the rest offer Android Auto and Apple CarPlay like most other infotainment systems do.

City Verna Rapid Vento Ciaz Airbags 6 6 4 4 2 ABS yes yes yes yes yes EBD yes yes yes yes yes Anti-theft Alarm yes yes yes no no parking sensors rear front & rear rear rear rear parking camera rear rear rear rear rear rear ac vents yes yes yes yes yes Ventilated seats no front no no no Power boot no no no no no Wireless charging Accessory yes no no no tyre pressure monitor yes yes no no no ESC yes yes no no yes paddle shifters yes yes no no no touchscreen(inch) 8.0-inch 8.0 6.5(lower variants)/

8.0(top-variants) 8.0 7.0 sunroof single single no no no Apple CarPlay/Android Auto yes/yes yes/yes yes/yes no yes/yes In-car connectivity Alexa/ Honda Connect BlueLink no no no

Price

When it comes to the base variant, the Skoda Rapid is the most cost-effective by far with its entry-level Rider Plus variant priced at Rs 7.99 lakh. The new City has the priciest entry-level variant with prices starting from Rs 10.89 lakhs. As far as the top-spec trim is concerned, the Verna is the dearest at Rs 15.10 lakh. Thus it can be seen that the City and the Verna are costlier than the rest and the Rapid overall is the most affordable.