Specs & Price Comparison: Honda City Vs Hyundai Verna Vs Maruti Ciaz Vs VW Vento Vs Skoda Rapid

While Honda City has been the undisputed leader in the C-segment sedan space, let us see how does stack up against the rest in the segment.

The fifth-generation Honda City has finally been launched after a lot of delays. The sedan was initially supposed to be launched way back in March early this year. However, the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown decided to play spoilsport and the Japanese auto giant had no option but to defer it.

With the launch finally taking place, we have all the products in the C-segment sedan space updated to their latest specs in the Indian market. In its new avatar, will the Honda City be able to retain its top spot against competition from the likes of Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid? Let us find out.

New Honda City profile

Engine & Transmission

PetrolHonda City 2020Hyundai VernaMaruti CiazSkoda RapidVolkswagen Vento
Engine1.5-litre1.5-litre/ 1.0-litre turbo1.5-litre1.0-litre turbo1.0-litre turbo
Power121PS115PS/ 120PS105PS110PS110PS
Torque145Nm144Nm/ 172Nm138Nm175Nm175Nm
Transmission6-speed MT/ 7-step CVT6-speed MT, CVT/, 7-speed DCT (turbo)5-speed MT/ 4-speed AT6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT (To be launched)6-speed MT/ AT
Fuel Economy17.8kmpl/ 18.4kmplN.A.20.65kmpl/ 20.04kmpl18.97kmpl17.69kmpl

Honda’s new and improved version of the 1.5-litre petrol i-VTEC engine in the 2020 City makes it the most powerful in its segment, with 1PS more than the 120PS Hyundai Verna Turbo. Honda has mated its 1.5-litre petrol unit to a new 6-speed manual and a 7-step CVT. The Skoda-VW TSI unit is the torquiest option here, although the Verna Turbo has the most advanced dual-clutch automatic option of the lot. The Vento is offered with the standard 6-speed manual gearbox along with the option a torque converter automatic transmission. Currently, Rapid only provides the manual unit but it will soon offer a 6-speed automatic unit.

2020 Skoda rapid tsi 1

DieselHonda City 2020Hyundai Verna
Engine1.5-litre1.5-litre
Power100PS115PS
Torque200Nm250Nm
Transmission6-speed MT6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
Fuel Economy24.1kmplN.A.

Dimensions

2019 Volkswagen Vento GT Line side profile

In terms of dimension, the new Honda City stands apart from the rest. So much that it can even compete with the sedans from one segment higher. In fact, it is comparable to the older-gen Civic which was on sale in India. The rest of the lot falls in a similar category more or less with the Ciaz noticeably a lot longer at 4490mm. In the width and height as well, the City trumps the rest of the sedans.  In terms of boot space, it is also the new City which offers a class-leading space of 506 litres followed closely by Vento at 494 litres.

Maruti Ciaz 1600×900

MeasurementsHonda City 2020Hyundai VernaMaruti CiazSkoda RapidVolkswagen Vento
Length4549mm4440mm4490mm4413mm4390mm
Width1748mm1729mm1730mm1699mm1699mm
Height1489mm1475mm1485mm1466mm1467mm
Wheelbase2600mm2600mm2650mm2552mm2553mm

Features

In terms of features, the new City and Verna give each other a run for their money and pip the rest of the competition by a fair distance. All the top-end variants of this segment get some common features such as automatic climate control, rear AC vents and a touchscreen infotainment system. In terms of safety, dual airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors are standard across all the variants in all these models. The new Verna and City, however, offer 6 airbags for their top-spec variants. Also, only the City and the Verna offer dedicated in-car connectivity technology while the rest offer Android Auto and Apple CarPlay like most other infotainment systems do.

New Honda City Interior

CityVernaRapidVentoCiaz
Airbags66442
ABSyesyesyesyesyes
EBDyesyesyesyesyes
Anti-theft Alarmyesyesyesnono
parking sensorsrearfront & rearrearrearrear
parking camerarearrearrearrearrear
rear ac ventsyesyesyesyesyes
Ventilated seatsnofrontnonono
Power bootnonononono
Wireless chargingAccessoryyesnonono
tyre pressure monitoryesyesnonono
ESCyesyesnonoyes
paddle shiftersyesyesnonono
touchscreen(inch)8.0-inch8.06.5(lower variants)/
8.0(top-variants)		8.07.0
sunroofsinglesinglenonono
Apple CarPlay/Android Autoyes/yesyes/yesyes/yesnoyes/yes
In-car connectivityAlexa/ Honda ConnectBlueLinknonono

Also READ: Fifth-Gen Honda City Launched In India; Prices Start At 10.89 Lakh

Price

Hyundai Verna

When it comes to the base variant, the Skoda Rapid is the most cost-effective by far with its entry-level Rider Plus variant priced at Rs 7.99 lakh. The new City has the priciest entry-level variant with prices starting from Rs 10.89 lakhs. As far as the top-spec trim is concerned, the Verna is the dearest at Rs 15.10 lakh. Thus it can be seen that the City and the Verna are costlier than the rest and the Rapid overall is the most affordable.

Ex-showroom pricesHonda City 2020 (expected)Hyundai VernaMaruti CiazSkoda RapidVolkswagen Vento
Price RangeRs 10.90-Rs 14.65 lakhRs 9.31 lakh to Rs 15.10 lakhRs 8.32 lakh to Rs 11.10 lakhRs 7.99 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakhRs 8.87 lakh to Rs 13.29 lakh
