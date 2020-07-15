Specs & Price Comparison: Honda City Vs Hyundai Verna Vs Maruti Ciaz Vs VW Vento Vs Skoda Rapid
While Honda City has been the undisputed leader in the C-segment sedan space, let us see how does stack up against the rest in the segment.
The fifth-generation Honda City has finally been launched after a lot of delays. The sedan was initially supposed to be launched way back in March early this year. However, the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown decided to play spoilsport and the Japanese auto giant had no option but to defer it.
With the launch finally taking place, we have all the products in the C-segment sedan space updated to their latest specs in the Indian market. In its new avatar, will the Honda City be able to retain its top spot against competition from the likes of Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid? Let us find out.
Engine & Transmission
|Petrol
|Honda City 2020
|Hyundai Verna
|Maruti Ciaz
|Skoda Rapid
|Volkswagen Vento
|Engine
|1.5-litre
|1.5-litre/ 1.0-litre turbo
|1.5-litre
|1.0-litre turbo
|1.0-litre turbo
|Power
|121PS
|115PS/ 120PS
|105PS
|110PS
|110PS
|Torque
|145Nm
|144Nm/ 172Nm
|138Nm
|175Nm
|175Nm
|Transmission
|6-speed MT/ 7-step CVT
|6-speed MT, CVT/, 7-speed DCT (turbo)
|5-speed MT/ 4-speed AT
|6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT (To be launched)
|6-speed MT/ AT
|Fuel Economy
|17.8kmpl/ 18.4kmpl
|N.A.
|20.65kmpl/ 20.04kmpl
|18.97kmpl
|17.69kmpl
Honda’s new and improved version of the 1.5-litre petrol i-VTEC engine in the 2020 City makes it the most powerful in its segment, with 1PS more than the 120PS Hyundai Verna Turbo. Honda has mated its 1.5-litre petrol unit to a new 6-speed manual and a 7-step CVT. The Skoda-VW TSI unit is the torquiest option here, although the Verna Turbo has the most advanced dual-clutch automatic option of the lot. The Vento is offered with the standard 6-speed manual gearbox along with the option a torque converter automatic transmission. Currently, Rapid only provides the manual unit but it will soon offer a 6-speed automatic unit.
|Diesel
|Honda City 2020
|Hyundai Verna
|Engine
|1.5-litre
|1.5-litre
|Power
|100PS
|115PS
|Torque
|200Nm
|250Nm
|Transmission
|6-speed MT
|6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|Fuel Economy
|24.1kmpl
|N.A.
Dimensions
In terms of dimension, the new Honda City stands apart from the rest. So much that it can even compete with the sedans from one segment higher. In fact, it is comparable to the older-gen Civic which was on sale in India. The rest of the lot falls in a similar category more or less with the Ciaz noticeably a lot longer at 4490mm. In the width and height as well, the City trumps the rest of the sedans. In terms of boot space, it is also the new City which offers a class-leading space of 506 litres followed closely by Vento at 494 litres.
|Measurements
|Honda City 2020
|Hyundai Verna
|Maruti Ciaz
|Skoda Rapid
|Volkswagen Vento
|Length
|4549mm
|4440mm
|4490mm
|4413mm
|4390mm
|Width
|1748mm
|1729mm
|1730mm
|1699mm
|1699mm
|Height
|1489mm
|1475mm
|1485mm
|1466mm
|1467mm
|Wheelbase
|2600mm
|2600mm
|2650mm
|2552mm
|2553mm
Features
In terms of features, the new City and Verna give each other a run for their money and pip the rest of the competition by a fair distance. All the top-end variants of this segment get some common features such as automatic climate control, rear AC vents and a touchscreen infotainment system. In terms of safety, dual airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors are standard across all the variants in all these models. The new Verna and City, however, offer 6 airbags for their top-spec variants. Also, only the City and the Verna offer dedicated in-car connectivity technology while the rest offer Android Auto and Apple CarPlay like most other infotainment systems do.
|City
|Verna
|Rapid
|Vento
|Ciaz
|Airbags
|6
|6
|4
|4
|2
|ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|EBD
|yes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Anti-theft Alarm
|yes
|yes
|yes
|no
|no
|parking sensors
|rear
|front & rear
|rear
|rear
|rear
|parking camera
|rear
|rear
|rear
|rear
|rear
|rear ac vents
|yes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated seats
|no
|front
|no
|no
|no
|Power boot
|no
|no
|no
|no
|no
|Wireless charging
|Accessory
|yes
|no
|no
|no
|tyre pressure monitor
|yes
|yes
|no
|no
|no
|ESC
|yes
|yes
|no
|no
|yes
|paddle shifters
|yes
|yes
|no
|no
|no
|touchscreen(inch)
|8.0-inch
|8.0
|6.5(lower variants)/
8.0(top-variants)
|8.0
|7.0
|sunroof
|single
|single
|no
|no
|no
|Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
|yes/yes
|yes/yes
|yes/yes
|no
|yes/yes
|In-car connectivity
|Alexa/ Honda Connect
|BlueLink
|no
|no
|no
Price
When it comes to the base variant, the Skoda Rapid is the most cost-effective by far with its entry-level Rider Plus variant priced at Rs 7.99 lakh. The new City has the priciest entry-level variant with prices starting from Rs 10.89 lakhs. As far as the top-spec trim is concerned, the Verna is the dearest at Rs 15.10 lakh. Thus it can be seen that the City and the Verna are costlier than the rest and the Rapid overall is the most affordable.
|Ex-showroom prices
|Honda City 2020 (expected)
|Hyundai Verna
|Maruti Ciaz
|Skoda Rapid
|Volkswagen Vento
|Price Range
|Rs 10.90-Rs 14.65 lakh
|Rs 9.31 lakh to Rs 15.10 lakh
|Rs 8.32 lakh to Rs 11.10 lakh
|Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh
|Rs 8.87 lakh to Rs 13.29 lakh